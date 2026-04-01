Alpine Infrastructure Partners Announces Acquisition of Hexad Solutions Group

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Infrastructure Partners, LLC (“Alpine”), a leading provider of critical engineering, asset management, and administrative services to utility and telecommunications customers throughout the United States, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Hexad Solutions Group LLC (“Hexad”).

Headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, Hexad is a turnkey provider of engineering and development services to telecommunications companies and contractors across the United States. Hexad has scaled rapidly through technology-led engineering operations, deep industry experience, and a commitment to quality.

The addition of Hexad further expands Alpine’s market presence as a comprehensive infrastructure services platform, ensuring safety, reliability, and efficiency for utilities and telecommunications providers. The combined entity will continue to offer its world-class technology-enabled business and field services to national telecom operations and Investor-Owned Utilities, as well as local municipalities and cooperatives.

“The Hexad team has established a high-quality engineering design company that is an ideal complement to Alpine’s suite of utility services,” said Alpine CEO Rob Murphy. “We are excited to expand our operations with the addition of Hexad, which enhances our service offerings through advanced technology, scalable operations, and industry-leading service.”

About Hexad Solutions Group

Hexad is a Mississippi-based telecommunications engineering and development services provider that helps telecom providers design, build, and deploy fiber-optic networks. Hexad’s end-to-end design services consist of fiber network planning and design services and scaled, efficient data collection services via LiDAR technology. Hexad is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi with global engineering operations.

About Alpine Infrastructure Partners

Alpine, a portfolio company of Cotton Creek Capital, was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida. Alpine provides engineering, utility asset management, and administrative services including permit administration, joint-use attachment engineering, joint-use audits, and engineering design for some of the largest utilities and telecommunications operators throughout the United States. Alpine helps utilities manage their power networks while ensuring scaled, safe, and reliable deployment of telecommunications assets.

For more information, visit Alpine at www.alpine-infrastructure.com.

Media Contact

Tawny Goddard

P: 512-412-3300

tgoddard@cottoncreekcapital.com