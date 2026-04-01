Durable Launches Discoverability: A Built-In Visibility Tool That Helps Small Businesses Get Found on Google and AI Search

Vancouver, BC, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Durable, the AI business builder, today announced the launch of Discoverability — a new feature that helps small businesses get found where customers search, which is increasingly on AI platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok and Perplexity.

“Getting found online has never been harder,” James Clift, Durable founder, says. “Customers are now increasingly searching on AI tools like ChatGPT. And most businesses have no idea how they’re showing up across all of the biggest LLM models. We built Discoverability to bring it all into one place, so owners have a clear picture of their visibility and can actually do something about it.”



Small businesses have always competed on visibility. A decade ago, the challenge was getting on Google. Today, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) represents the biggest challenge in local business visibility. More than 50% of consumers are now searching AI models for recommendations for everything from local restaurants to local plumbers, and being able to optimize your brand to show up in these models has thus far been reserved for large enterprise marketing teams. Discoverability gives every new entrepreneur a powerful GEO tool that is built right into Durable — an AI native platform that controls everything in your business from your website to your invoices.



This new feature provides one single dashboard showing you exactly how your business is showing up across all five major AI platforms — ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok and Perplexity. AI search is the headline, but Discoverability addresses the full spectrum of how customers find businesses today:

Visibility Score — A single measure of how findable a business is across all online channels, with guided suggestions to improve it over time.

— A single measure of how findable a business is across all online channels, with guided suggestions to improve it over time. Directory Listings — Identifies the 10+ highest-impact directories for a business's category and location (think Yelp, Yellowpages, and other online niches), and flags inconsistencies in business name, address, and phone number across platforms.

— Identifies the 10+ highest-impact directories for a business's category and location (think Yelp, Yellowpages, and other online niches), and flags inconsistencies in business name, address, and phone number across platforms. AI Visibility Rankings — Shows whether a business is appearing when customers ask ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, or Grok for recommendations in their category–and how you rank against your closest competitors in AI visibility.

— Shows whether a business is appearing when customers ask ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, or Grok for recommendations in their category–and how you rank against your closest competitors in AI visibility. Reviews & Competitor Tracking — Enables review requests via email, monitors customer feedback, and tracks competitor ratings and visibility.

Pricing: Discoverability is free to start — no credit card required. Full features, including AI rankings, unlimited review requests and complete competitor analysis, are available on Durable paid plans, which also include website hosting, invoicing and other business tools that run your business for you.

About Durable

Durable is an AI-powered business builder that enables anyone to start, run and grow a real business in the shortest time possible. Founded to make business ownership accessible to everyone, Durable has helped more than three million users launch service-based businesses by automating core infrastructure, including website, marketing, customer management and operations, in a single platform. The company operates with a team of about 20 people, demonstrating AI's ability to scale entrepreneurship globally. Durable’s mission is to make owning a business easier than having a job, and its vision is a future where everyone can own a business and build economic independence on their own terms.

Press Inquiries

Jennifer Horton

Jennifer [at] relevance.com

https://durable.com/