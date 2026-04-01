CHICAGO COMPANY MARKS AMERICA'S 250TH WITH A HANDMADE COMMEMORATIVE JERSEY

Chicago, ILLINOIS, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 4, 2026, the United States turns 250 years old. One Chicago-area company decided the occasion called for something made by hand, in the USA.

The Original America 250 Heritage Jersey by Catholic Imprint

Catholic Imprint, a Chicago-area evangelization ministry and American goods manufacturer, has released the America 250 Heritage Baseball Jersey — a limited-edition commemorative jersey handcrafted in Chicago, Illinois, with a portion of proceeds from every sale donated to charity.

"America’s 250th birthday only comes once, and we wanted to mark it the right way — something made by hand, in this country, by American workers who still believe that how you make something is part of what it means," said J.P. Kaplan, co-founder of Catholic Imprint and a first-generation American. "This jersey is our contribution to the moment. We hope people wear it, display it, and pass it down."

The jersey features “We The People” rendered in the style and font of the United States Constitution across the chest, America 250 1776–2026 on the back, and the Washington, D.C. skyline — the U.S. Capitol and Washington Monument — along the bottom hem. The sleeves feature the stars and stripes of the American flag. Each jersey is handcrafted in Chicago using full dye sublimation construction, a process that embeds the design directly into the fabric so it won’t crack, peel, or fade. The jersey carries no team logos and no MLB marks — a pure American tribute, available in sizes S through 4XL.

A portion of proceeds from every sale is donated to American charities. The jersey is also available for organizational fundraising — parishes, schools, civic groups, and community organizations interested in carrying the America 250 Heritage Baseball Jersey as a fundraising product are invited to contact Catholic Imprint directly.

The America 250 Heritage Baseball Jersey retails from $55.76 and is available now at america250jersey.com.

Skyline of Washington DC is shown on the back.

About Catholic Imprint

Catholic Imprint is a family-run evangelization ministry headquartered in the southwest Chicago suburbs, dedicated to supporting the global Catholic community through high-quality, affordable, and fully customizable faith-based resources. From prayer cards, banners, and apparel to virtually any custom item needed by a diocese, parish, ministry, school, or nonprofit — Catholic Imprint provides solutions designed to evangelize and support mission-driven work. All products are designed in-house and made in the USA, ensuring quick turnaround times and exceptional quality. Founded in 2023 by J.P. Kaplan, a 22-year corporate sector veteran, Catholic Imprint began as a family ministry with a mission to make Catholic resources more accessible and to assist faith-based organizations in their evangelization and fundraising efforts. Catholic Imprint also produces the Original Pope Leo XIV Baseball, Soccer, and Football Jerseys — honoring the first American pope, a born-and-raised in Chicago's South-side — available at popejersey.com. To learn more, visit catholicimprint.com.

Press Inquiries

J.P. Kaplan

info [at] messengerproductions.com

866-979-7551

https://www.catholicimprint.com

13400 South Route 59

Suite 116-193

Plainfield, Illinois 60585