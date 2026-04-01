Green Box Arts Festival Builds on 62.4M Viral Reach with 18th Annual Arts Festival and America250 Celebration

Green Mountain Falls, CO, USA, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a 2025 season that generated 62.4 million in media reach and widespread national coverage for Patrick Shearn’s large-scale aerial installation Off the Beaten Path, Green Box announces its 18th Annual Arts Festival, running July 4–19, 2026, in Green Mountain Falls, Colorado.

Last summer’s installation sparked what KOAA described as a “visitor surge” as the mountain arts experience went viral while Denver’s Westword reported, “Thousands Flock to Green Mountain Falls for Viral Art Installation.” The breakthrough moment elevated Green Box’s national profile and marked a pivotal point in the organization’s growth.

Now entering its 18th year, Green Box builds on that momentum with its most ambitious season to date, unveiling five new visual art installations, presenting major performing arts events including Oklahoma City Ballet, and launching a multi-day America250 celebration beginning July 4.

A Festival That Begins with America250 and a Historic Flyover

The Festival opens July 4 with a sweeping, town-wide celebration channeling classic Americana against a Rocky Mountain backdrop. An old-fashioned Independence Day parade winds through town with community groups, horses, classic vehicles, and musical ensembles.

The day continues with a community lunch, nostalgic pie contest, and a lively block party featuring Telluride Bluegrass winners Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light, Cary Morin & Ghost Dog, and Jeremy Mohney & His Orchestra. As a tribute to America’s semiquincentennial, the National WWII Aviation Museum will conduct a ceremonial flyover of historic WWII-era fighter aircraft. The evening concludes with the beloved Water Lantern Launch at Gazebo Lake, as hundreds gather in a ring of light and reflection.

Major Performing Arts Highlights

The 2026 Festival features nationally and internationally recognized artists across disciplines. Oklahoma City Ballet brings a dynamic repertory program ranging from Agnes de Mille’s Rodeo to contemporary works by Artistic Director Ryan Jolicoeur-Nye. In a landmark presentation, Santa Fe Opera’s filmed production of La Bohème will be screened at Green Box, marking the first time a Santa Fe Opera production has been shown outside of New Mexico. Recorded live during the company’s 2025 season, the timeless Puccini masterpiece offers audiences a rare opportunity to experience one of America’s most revered cultural institutions in an intimate mountain setting.

Additional performances include Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra performing Buster Keaton’s The General with live score, Quarteto Nuevo, Western Swing & Cowboy Poetry, and Mikah Meyer’s multimedia one-man show Parks Unknown, created in honor of America250.

Five New Visual Art Installations

A ribbon-cutting on July 5 will unveil five new works joining Green Box’s growing cultural campus of installations, including:

Open House by Billy Joe Miller

by Billy Joe Miller A new site-specific installation by Artist-in-Residence Ziba Rajabi

Weight of the Sky by Shannon Mello

by Shannon Mello A Wind Phone installation at the Town Overlook

A sculptural work by internationally recognized artist Jose Dávila

These works join the number of existing works including the Green Mountain Falls Skyspace by James Turrell, which expands its daily sunrise, midday, and sunset experiences during the Festival.

Arts in Nature, Arts for Everyone

With ticketed events ranging from $5–$15 and dozens of free offerings, including concerts, hikes, family theatre, guided art walks, and healing arts programming, Green Box continues its commitment to accessible contemporary arts.

Beyond performances and installations, the Festival expands its educational offerings with hands-on classes led by regional artists, including silversmithing, cyanotype photography, botanically dyed silk, documentary filmmaking, ikebana, visual arts, and select culinary workshops. From immersive literary sound experiences and cabaret-style concerts to open-air yoga and art encounters woven throughout town, the Festival transforms the entire mountain community into a vibrant interdisciplinary arts campus where art and nature collide.

The 18th Annual Green Box Arts Festival runs July 4–19, 2026.

For tickets and full schedule: greenboxarts.org

About Green Box

Founded in 2009 in Green Mountain Falls, Colorado, Green Box has grown into a year-round incubator of multidisciplinary visual and performing arts. Anchored by its annual summer arts Festival, Green Box engages residents and visitors from Colorado and around the world through an active Artist-in-Residence program, arts education initiatives, public art installations, and immersive experiences set against the natural beauty of the Pike National Forest.

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