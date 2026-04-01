New Home Sites Released at Monterey at Lakewood Ranch by Toll Brothers





LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the release of a new phase of home sites at its exclusive gated community, Monterey at Lakewood Ranch in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. This highly desirable community in Sarasota County features spacious single-family homes with sophisticated options for personalization, starting from the low $700,000s.

The Monterey at Lakewood Ranch community offers a serene setting with picturesque ponds and lakes, complemented by private resort-style amenities coming in fall 2027 that include a clubhouse, state-of-the-art fitness center, pickleball and tennis courts, walking trails, and a dog park. Residents will also enjoy proximity to Gulf Coast beaches, world-renowned golf courses, polo clubs, and vibrant local entertainment.

Monterey at Lakewood Ranch features two distinctive collections: the Ardenna Collection and the Shearwater Collection. These collections offer thoughtfully designed single- and two-story homes with 3 to 6 bedrooms, 2.5 to 6.5 bathrooms, and 3-car garages. Floor plans range from over 2,500 to almost 5,000 square feet, providing options to suit every lifestyle.





Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

"We are excited to announce this new phase of home sites at Monterey at Lakewood Ranch, which offers our customers the perfect combination of sophistication and relaxation in one of Florida’s most sought-after locations," said Brian O'Hara, Division President of Toll Brothers in Tampa-Sarasota. "With its resort-style amenities and exceptional lifestyle, Monterey at Lakewood Ranch truly represents the best in luxury living."





The Toll Brothers Sales Center and professionally decorated model homes are located at 2637 Waterfront Circle in Lakewood Ranch. For more information on Monterey at Lakewood Ranch and Toll Brothers communities throughout the Sarasota area, call 855-600-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Florida.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)