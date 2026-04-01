Chicago Brick Oven Celebrates Two Decades of Fire-Forged Innovation

Bensenville, Illinois, United States, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Chicago Brick Oven celebrates its 20th anniversary, the brand marks a defining moment in its journey by expanding its product portfolio beyond outdoor pizza ovens to include premium gas ranges and rangetops. This milestone reflects not only two decades of craftsmanship and innovation but also a forward-looking vision to redefine the modern cooking experience across both outdoor and indoor spaces.

Chicago Brick Oven outdoor kitchen installation featuring a hybrid wood-fired oven—showcasing 20 years of American-made craftsmanship, durability, and performance.

Founded in 2006, Chicago Brick Oven emerged from a simple yet powerful idea to create high-quality, American-made wood-fired ovens that eliminate the limitations of imported alternatives. Over the years, the company has established itself as a leader in the category, setting benchmarks in performance, durability, and accessibility for homeowners, chefs, and outdoor cooking enthusiasts.

At the core of this success is the brand’s iconic 750 model and its pioneering FlameRoll™ technology. Inspired by traditional Neapolitan oven design, Chicago Brick Oven’s Low Dome structure and in-chamber fire system create a unique cooking environment capable of reaching temperatures up to 1000°F. This enables a precise balance of radiant heat, convection, and conduction, delivering authentic wood-fired flavor and consistent cooking results across a wide range of dishes.

Each oven is manufactured in the United States using a proprietary refractory cement blend reinforced with stainless steel fibers, ensuring long-term durability across diverse climates. Every product is rigorously tested and certified to meet UL, NSF, and ETL standards, reinforcing the company’s commitment to safety and quality.

As outdoor kitchens continue to evolve into central lifestyle spaces, Chicago Brick Oven has remained at the forefront of innovation. Through community-driven workshops, culinary events, and a growing portfolio of oven models, the brand has cultivated a loyal following of cooking enthusiasts who value both performance and experience.

Now, entering its next chapter, Chicago Brick Oven is introducing a new line of premium gas ranges and rangetops, handcrafted in the USA and designed to bring its signature cooking performance indoors. Each appliance integrates the CBO Signature Pizza Baking Stone, developed with the same proprietary materials that power its renowned outdoor ovens, enabling authentic pizza-making in the home kitchen.

The new product line introduces several advanced features designed for modern culinary demands:

- True dual fuel ovens that allow simultaneous use of gas and electric heat for greater cooking flexibility

- TurboFlow convection technology that reduces cooking time while ensuring consistent heat distribution

- Ultra high-low burners ranging from 350 to 21000 BTU, enabling both rapid boiling and precise simmering

- A Lodge cast-iron grill that enhances versatility for a wide range of cooking styles



Speaking on the occasion, Filip Angelovski, CEO of Chicago Brick Oven, said:

“Fire has always been at the center of how people gather, cook, and connect. From our very first oven to today, we have focused on creating products that make those moments more meaningful. This next chapter allows us to extend that experience beyond the backyard and into everyday living.”

This 20-year milestone represents more than an anniversary. It signals Chicago Brick Oven’s evolution into a comprehensive cooking-solutions brand that bridges tradition and innovation. By expanding into indoor appliances while staying true to its heritage, the company is positioning itself to lead the next generation of experience-driven cooking.

Looking ahead, Chicago Brick Oven remains committed to advancing its technology, expanding its product ecosystem, and continuing to deliver products that bring people together through exceptional food and shared experiences.

To explore the full range of products and learn more about its latest innovations, visit https://chicagobrickoven.com/



About the Company:

Chicago Brick Oven is a leading manufacturer of American-made wood-fired ovens and premium cooking appliances. Founded in 2006, the company combines traditional Neapolitan oven design with advanced engineering innovations such as FlameRoll™ technology to deliver superior cooking performance and authentic results.

All products are built using proprietary refractory materials, reinforced for durability, and certified to the highest safety standards. With a strong commitment to quality, innovation, and craftsmanship, Chicago Brick Oven continues to redefine both outdoor and indoor cooking experiences for homes and professionals alike.

Contact Details:

Chicago Brick Oven

501 Industrial Dr., Bensenville, IL 60106, United States

Email: info@chicagobrickoven.com

Phone: +1 630-359-4793

Website: https://chicagobrickoven.com/

Professional-grade ranges designed for precision, power, and everyday performance in the home kitchen.

Press Inquiries

Filip Angelovski

support [at] chicagobrickoven.com

https://chicagobrickoven.com/

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=j2FQo4vjcvI