QCI Advances Dispatch Capabilities with Modernized, Fully Integrated Platform

SAN DIEGO, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a leading provider of AI-driven operations software for the gaming and hospitality industries, today announced the continued evolution of its dispatch capabilities through QCI Dispatch, a real-time task orchestration and coordination solution for modern slot floor operations.

QCI Dispatch builds on QCI’s acquisition of VizExplorer’s dispatch business, modernizing this critical system within the QCI platform. Fully rebuilt in QCI’s architecture, it enables deeper integration with player data, marketing systems, and real-time analytics—while maintaining continuity for existing customers.

QCI remains committed to supporting all current dispatch customers, with existing deployments continuing uninterrupted and a clear path for enhancement and optional migration over time.

“Dispatch is a mission-critical part of casino operations, and our focus is on delivering a modern platform operators can rely on every day,” said Dr. Ralph Thomas, Co-Founder and CEO of Quick Custom Intelligence. “With the VizExplorer dispatch business now integrated into QCI, we’re continuing to support our customers while advancing innovation across the floor.”

By embedding dispatch into its enterprise platform, QCI enables operators to move from insight to action—connecting analytics, marketing, and floor operations in a unified workflow.

QCI Dispatch coordinates machine service workflows, team activity, and operational tasks in real time, replacing manual processes with automated, rules-driven execution. Frontline teams receive real-time tasks and alerts, improving response times, service consistency, and floor visibility.

Key capabilities include:

Automated, rules-based task generation

Real-time notifications and response tracking

Intuitive interfaces for floor teams and managers

Native integration with player development, loyalty, and marketing systems

QCI is demonstrating QCI Dispatch at the Indian Gaming Association Convention & Tradeshow (IGA), April 1–2, 2026, at booth #2735.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI’s data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix.

Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT DR. RALPH THOMAS

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.