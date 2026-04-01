Tim Levy and Dr. Kameel Khan Discuss Identity, Belonging and Rehabilitation On Echoes Across Time.

Beverly Hills, California, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Echoes Across Time released a new episode featuring Dr. Kameel Khan, former UK Tax Court judge, lawyer, academic and founder of Project Remake, in a wide-ranging conversation on identity, justice and second chances. Hosted by Tim Levy, the episode, titled “Who Are You When You Don’t Quite Fit In? | Kameel Khan,” examines how early experiences of displacement, difference and self-discovery can shape a life of service and compassion.

During the episode, Dr. Khan reflects on growing up in Trinidad and Tobago, building a legal and academic career across the UK, Canada and the United States, and developing a long-standing commitment to rehabilitation. He recently retired after 18 years as a judge in the UK Tax Court and previously taught law at University College London, the University of Reading and the University of the West Indies. He also served as a Visiting Scholar and DCI Fellow at Stanford University and as a Visiting Scholar at Harvard Law School.

The discussion centers on themes of belonging, humility, anger, faith and personal growth, while also highlighting Dr. Khan’s work with Project Remake, an initiative that teaches entrepreneurship to ex-offenders as a path to dignity, independence and reintegration. The episode also addresses the importance of seeing people as human beings rather than defining them by their worst moments.

“I think one of the fundamental things I have always felt is that I don’t really fit in, essentially a non-conformist,” said Dr. Khan during the interview.

Levy and Dr. Khan also discuss the broken prison system in the UK and the need for more humane approaches that recognize potential, responsibility and the possibility of change. The episode presents a personal and professional portrait of a legal thinker whose work continues to bridge structure and compassion.

About Echoes Across Time

Echoes Across Time is a podcast hosted by Tim Levy featuring conversations with business leaders, creators, and thinkers on legacy, values, and what endures beneath changing circumstances.

Media Communications:

adamtorres@missionmatters.com

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