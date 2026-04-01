Kansas City AI Firm Apex Resolution Launches to Help Home Service Businesses Recover Revenue Lost to Missed Calls

Kansas City, Missouri, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apex Resolution, a Kansas City-based AI automation firm, today announced its official launch serving home service businesses and small service companies across the Kansas City metropolitan area. The firm specializes in deploying Voice AI and automated follow-up systems designed to address a persistent problem in the industry: unanswered customer calls during peak revenue hours.



According to Apex Resolution's client data, home service businesses in the Kansas City metro can lose an estimated 40 to 60 percent of inbound calls during after-hours and weekend windows, periods that represent some of the highest-revenue opportunities for service providers. Apex Resolution was founded to close that gap using enterprise-grade AI systems adapted for small business operations.



The firm's initial client engagement, with a Kansas City-area plumbing company, demonstrated measurable results. The company reported improving its call answer rate from 45 percent to 95 percent after implementing Apex Resolution's Voice AI system, recovering approximately $8,000 per month in previously lost revenue. In a separate client engagement, the firm re-engaged 73 dormant customer leads with zero advertising spend.



Apex Resolution's service offering includes AI-powered Voice systems for 24/7 call handling, CRM automation, automated lead follow-up sequences, and done-for-you marketing infrastructure. The firm's proprietary methodology, the Consistency System, delivers a fully operational Voice AI system within five business days of engagement.



"Most small businesses in Kansas City aren't losing customers because they have a bad product," said Carlos Boyd, Founder of Apex Resolution. "They're losing them because nobody picked up the phone. I spent 20 years at the Federal Reserve and Sprint building systems designed for zero downtime. I built Apex Resolution to bring that same standard of reliability to the businesses that need it most, and to do it without turning the owner into a tech manager. Automate consistency, not decisions."



Boyd brings more than two decades of enterprise IT experience to the firm, having held positions at the Federal Reserve Bank and Sprint. He holds an MBA from Baker University and is an IAAIC Certified AI Consultant from Cohort 7 of the International Association of AI Consultants certification program.



Apex Resolution operates on a done-for-you model with no long-term contracts required beyond the initial 90-day engagement period. Additional information about the firm's services is available at https://theapexresolution.com/.



About Apex Resolution



Apex Resolution is a Kansas City-based AI automation firm that builds systems for small service businesses to answer every call, follow up with every lead, and generate consistent customer reviews. Founded by Carlos Boyd, the firm combines proven reliability with the accessibility that small business owners need. Apex Resolution serves home service companies and small service businesses throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area.



Media Contact

Carlos Boyd

Founder, Apex Resolution

Phone: (816) 652-9975

Email: info@theapexresolution.com



SOURCE: Apex Resolution

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