StockIntent Launches Stock Research Platform That Powers Smarter Value Investing and Stock Analysis

Luxembourg City , April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From the heart of Europe's financial center, StockIntent launches its global stock research platform, giving private investors access to tools once limited to institutional funds. It combines a proprietary scoring model, a powerful stock screener, and a backtesting engine to simplify value investing and strengthen stock analysis. By removing the barriers of complex data and manual research, StockIntent enables investors to identify, evaluate, and validate opportunities with confidence.



StockIntent

This approach directly addresses a critical gap in the market. Many promising companies, especially micro-caps, receive little to no institutional coverage, leaving valuable opportunities hidden from most investors. StockIntent applies quantitative methods to fundamental analysis to surface these overlooked opportunities and turn complex research into a structured process. Jacques Wengler, Founder of StockIntent, explains: “The most overlooked companies in the market are micro-caps. Too small for institutional coverage, too numerous for any individual to analyze manually. Our StockIntent Score and screener were built to surface exactly these opportunities, and our backtester lets users examine the historical evidence for themselves.”

Once opportunities are identified, StockIntent strengthens decision-making by enabling deeper equity analysis. The platform provides structured company research tools grounded in fundamental analysis, highlighting financial data, operational metrics, and pre-built valuation models that help investors determine whether a stock is trading above or below intrinsic value. Understanding what a business is truly worth, and how management's capital allocation decisions support long-term value creation, often plays a key role in separating great investments from merely good ones. Micro-cap companies frequently offer this combination of undervaluation and aligned management, yet they remain underrepresented in traditional research channels.

The backtesting engine allows users to validate strategies using historical data. Investors can test stock screener criteria and scoring models across different time periods, gaining a clear understanding of how specific approaches would have performed. This feature transforms the platform into a practical framework for disciplined investment analysis based on evidence rather than assumptions, with more details available at https://www.stockintent.com.

Beyond validation, StockIntent reflects a broader investing mindset grounded in discovery. The platform supports value investing by emphasising that the most compelling opportunities frequently sit outside widely followed companies. The StockIntent Score was built to prove this thesis: its micro-cap model, which ranks small companies on quality and value factors, has shown backtested annual returns exceeding 20% since 2005. By comparison, the S&P 500 returned roughly 10% annually over the same period. These are stocks that typically fly under institutional radar, yet the platform's screening and backtesting tools make them accessible to any investor willing to look.

To support this approach, the platform also addresses common questions investors face when adopting quantitative tools. It simplifies complex processes, removes the need for manual data collection, and ensures transparency in its fundamental analysis and scoring system. Users gain visibility into how each metric contributes to overall rankings, reinforcing trust in the platform’s outputs and improving stock analysis confidence.

StockIntent operates as a stock research platform designed to bridge the gap between institutional-level analysis and individual investors. By offering free access to its core features, the company expands access to stock screener capabilities, fundamental analysis tools, and structured stock analysis workflows. Additional platform details are available at stockintent.com.



StockIntent

The launch represents a shift toward more accessible, structured investment tools. By integrating screening, backtesting, deep company analysis, and ongoing portfolio monitoring into one unified system, StockIntent supports the full investing lifecycle: discover opportunities, validate strategies with historical data, analyze individual companies in depth, and monitor fundamental performance over time. For private investors and financial advisors alike, it replaces a patchwork of disconnected tools with one integrated, evidence-based research workflow.

To learn more, explore how data-driven investing can uncover new opportunities at https://www.stockintent.com.

About StockIntent

StockIntent builds a stock research platform that helps investors uncover overlooked opportunities and validate strategies through data. The company combines stock screener technology, proprietary scoring models, and backtesting tools into a unified system that supports value investing and fundamental analysis. Its approach emphasizes clarity, usability, and transparency, allowing investors to conduct stock analysis with greater confidence and control.

###

Media Contact

StockIntent

Address: Luxembourg

Phone: +352 691542485

Website: https://www.stockintent.com

Disclaimer:

This is not an endorsement or recommendation. All investments carry significant risk and all investment decisions of an individual remain the specific responsibility of that individual. There is no guarantee that it will result in profits or that it will not result in a full loss or losses All investors are advised to fully understand all risks associated with any kind of investing they choose to do.

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Attachment