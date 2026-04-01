BDMS Wellness Clinic Brings Thailand’s Wellness Ecosystem to Australia to Address the Global NCD Crisis, Reinforces Thailand’s Role as a Global Wellness Hub

Bangkok, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BDMS Wellness Clinic, the preventive healthcare centre under Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS), is advancing Thailand’s Wellness Ecosystem model on the global stage. Led by Tanupol Virunhagarun, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of BDMS Wellness Clinic and BDMS Wellness Resort, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited, the initiative highlights Thailand’s integrated approach combining healthcare, tourism, and lifestyle to promote sustainable wellbeing.

The event was held at the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Sydney, where Mr. Naruchai Ninnad, Consul-General of Thailand in Sydney, delivered opening remarks. Dr. Tanupol presented a keynote titled “Wellness Hub Thailand: The Future of Global Wellness,” outlining Thailand’s vision to integrate healthcare, tourism, and lifestyle to support sustainable global wellbeing.

According to the WHO 2025 report, more than 90% of deaths in Australia are linked to non-communicable diseases (NCDs). Data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) identifies coronary heart disease as the leading cause of mortality, followed by dementia, stroke, lung cancer, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. At the same time, Australia faces a significant obesity challenge, with 66.5% of Australians, around 17.26 million people, overweight or obese.

Mr. Naruchai noted that Australia has introduced national frameworks such as the National Preventive Health Strategy 2021–2030, which promotes preventive care through measures addressing nutrition, physical activity, smoking, alcohol consumption, cancer screening, and mental health. The National Obesity Strategy 2022–2032 further focuses on tackling obesity and overweight conditions.

Dr. Tanupol emphasised that preventive healthcare is central to addressing the global rise of NCDs. Thailand aims to position itself as a leading wellness tourism destination, supported by natural resources, cultural heritage, Thai cuisine and herbal knowledge, advanced medical technologies, and internationally recognised healthcare professionals.

“From an economic perspective, developing a wellness destination is not only about national branding. It represents a significant opportunity to generate long-term value by strengthening the health, tourism, and service sectors in a sustainable way. The most important foundation is building a strong wellness ecosystem; connecting government, private sector, academia, and local communities to create an integrated health system.

“Our vision goes beyond caring for the health of the Thai people. We aim to position Thailand as a global destination for wellbeing. We envision Thailand being recognised as ‘The Land of Life’, a place where people from around the world come to improve their health and return home stronger in body, mind, and spirit,” Tanupol Virunhagarun, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of BDMS Wellness Clinic and BDMS Wellness Resort, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited, concluded.

Wellness tourism is widely recognised as a global megatrend, but its significance extends beyond economic opportunity. Investing in preventive healthcare and building strong wellness ecosystems strengthens national competitiveness while improving quality of life worldwide, an area where Thailand is increasingly positioned to play a leading role.

About BDMS Wellness Clinic

BDMS Wellness Clinic, a pivotal entity within the Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS) network – Thailand's operator of private hospitals – embodies a forward-thinking approach to healthcare, prioritizing prevention over cure. Specializing in early detection and prevention of diseases, our clinic offers a holistic suite of services, including advanced dental care and fertility treatments. Leveraging cutting-edge science and technology, BDMS Wellness Clinic not only anticipates future health challenges but also enhances the quality of life, marking its stature as Asia's premier healthcare facility dedicated to elevating both mental and physical well-being.



Health Disclaimer:

The information provided in this press release is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be considered as medical advice. BDMS Wellness Clinic does not assume responsibility for any decisions made based on this content. Always seek guidance from a qualified healthcare provider regarding any medical condition or treatment.



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Media Inquiries: Media Inquiries:

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Chanokphat Pawangkanan 098-369-5963 Email: chanokphat.pa@bdmswellness.com

Sasiwimol Techawanto 092-807-5893 Email: Sasiwimol.te@bdmswellness.com

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