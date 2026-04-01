Akchuli Medical Launches Platform to Connect Patients Directly with Doctors at Transparent, Upfront Cash Prices

New York, NY , April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akchuli Medical, a healthcare price-transparency marketplace, today announced the launch of its platform designed to connect patients directly with healthcare providers offering clear, upfront cash pricing for medical services. Now accepting provider applications ahead of its public consumer launch, Akchuli is building what its founders describe as “the Uber-style marketplace for affordable healthcare.”

Healthcare in America remains prohibitively expensive and needlessly confusing. Patients struggle with insurance confusion and surprise medical bills. Millions delay care due to cost uncertainty. Doctors, meanwhile, are overwhelmed by insurance bureaucracy, spending an estimated $83,000 per physician annually on administrative burden related to billing and prior authorization alone, according to the Commonwealth Fund.





Akchuli Medical

Akchuli Medical’s answer is deceptively simple: remove the middlemen. The platform allows healthcare providers to list their services with transparent, cash-pay prices. Patients can then search by procedure, provider, or location, view pricing upfront, and book and pay in a single step — with no surprise bills after the fact.

How Akchuli Works

For patients, the process is straightforward: visit akchulimedical.com, search for a procedure or provider, review transparent pricing, and book an appointment with instant payment confirmation. There are no memberships, no sign-up fees, and no approvals required.

For providers, onboarding is equally streamlined. Doctors apply at akchulimedical.com, list their services with their own cash prices, set their availability with calendar sync, and begin receiving appointment bookings. Payment is delivered via ACH transfer on completed appointments — no billing, no insurance approvals, and no waiting on reimbursement.

Equally important, and what separates Akchuli from its competitors, is that Doctors can register and list for free. No sign-up or membership costs. Doctors only pay if and when they get paid.

The platform currently supports in-person appointments, telehealth visits, and same-day bookings, with the web platform live and mobile apps planned for future development.

A Market Ready for Disruption

Akchuli is entering the direct-pay medicine space at a pivotal moment. The number of Direct Primary Care practices in the United States has grown to over 2,700 across all 50 states, up from roughly 3% to 9% of family physicians between 2022 and 2023, according to the American Academy of Family Physicians. The U.S. is home to more than 1,082,000 actively licensed physicians, according to the Federation of State Medical Boards.

A significant regulatory tailwind arrived on January 1, 2026, when federal legislation began allowing patients to use Health Savings Account (HSA) funds for direct-pay services, dramatically expanding the pool of price-aware patients. Meanwhile, 8% of Americans remain uninsured, and even those with insurance face a system where costs are opaque and approvals can delay critical care.

A Personal Mission

Akchuli was born from a personal experience. Founder Christopher Mock discovered that a medical procedure quoted at $1,800 through insurance could be performed for just $250 as a direct cash-pay patient.

“I found a way to save my family over $1,500 on one procedure by calling the right doctor. When I found out how many doctors offer, and in many cases prefer direct-pay, I founded Akchuli as a way to reduce costs and increase transparency for as many Americans as possible,” said Christopher Mock, Principal and Co-Founder of Akchuli Medical.

“Chris came to me with a functional prototype and a mission I believed in immediately — making healthcare pricing transparent for every American. Through my cybersecurity consultancy FEDLIN, we’ve been focusing on the compliance work that a platform handling healthcare-related transactions demands. This isn’t just a project for me — I believe in what Akchuli can do for people, and that’s reason enough to do it right,” said Jeremiah Coakley, Technical Co-Founder.

What Sets Akchuli Apart

Unlike existing healthcare marketplaces that charge providers monthly memberships or listing fees, Akchuli takes a fundamentally different approach. There are no listing fees, no membership requirements, and no insurance intermediaries. Providers list their services for free, set their own pricing, and pay only a small transaction fee when an appointment is completed. Akchuli earns only when the provider earns.

The platform partners with clinics, hospitals, independent doctors, and telehealth providers, and is actively seeking healthcare partners at all levels as it builds toward its consumer launch milestone.

Launch Timeline and Milestones

Akchuli Medical opened provider applications in March 2026, with a public consumer launch planned upon reaching 1,000 verified providers on the platform. While initially focusing marketing efforts in North Texas, any licensed medical doctor in the United States is encouraged to apply. The company is actively pursuing HIPAA-aligned operations and formal compliance attestation as part of its pre-launch roadmap.

Upon reaching the provider milestone, Akchuli plans to pursue Series A funding to power a national consumer marketing campaign aimed at reaching Americans seeking an alternative to the traditional insurance-dependent healthcare model.

Join the Movement

Healthcare providers interested in joining as founding providers can apply at akchulimedical.com.

###

About Akchuli Medical

Akchuli is a healthcare price-transparency marketplace connecting patients directly with providers offering clear, upfront cash pricing for medical services. Built for independent physicians and direct-pay practices, Akchuli eliminates listing fees, membership requirements, and insurance intermediaries — providers list their services for free and pay only a small transaction fee on completed appointments. The platform is currently in Beta and accepting provider applications ahead of its public consumer launch. Akchuli’s mission is simple: make the price of care visible before care is received, and make it easier for providers to grow their practice on their own terms.

Media Contact

Christopher Mock, Principal & Co-Founder

Akchuli Medical

Email: info@Akchulimedical.com

Phone: 469-226-3694

Website: akchulimedical.com