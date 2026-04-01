MHD Capital Announces Private-Market Access to Ultra-Luxury Real Estate Developments

Miami, Florida, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MHD Capital, a private investment platform, is expanding access for accredited investors to participate directly in ultra-luxury real estate developments that are typically unavailable to the average investor.

Led by a licensed developer with real construction experience, MHD Capital focuses on ground-up construction and value-add redevelopment across select high-demand markets. The firm’s approach emphasizes hands-on development oversight, disciplined execution, and strategic market selection rather than passive capital allocation.

Focused on High-Value Real Estate Development

MHD Capital concentrates on ultra-luxury asset classes, including single-family residences, high-rise condominiums, mixed-use developments, and boutique hospitality projects. Investment opportunities may involve both improved and unimproved land parcels, with an emphasis on projects that present rezoning and entitlement potential.

Strategic Geographic Focus

MHD Capital targets premier, supply-constrained markets known for strong demand fundamentals and long-term value appreciation, including:

South Florida

A high-demand market with rising property values, year-round selling conditions, and continued buyer inflows that support attractive resale opportunities.

California – Silicon Valley

A high-income population combined with limited housing supply near major technology campuses continues to drive strong demand and resale values.

Los Angeles, Malibu, Bel Air, and Beverly Hills

Established luxury markets with limited inventory and sustained high-net-worth demand, offering long-term potential.

Direct Access for Accredited Investors

MHD Capital offers accredited investors direct access to luxury real estate development opportunities alongside an experienced developer. This structure provides exposure to the top tier of the residential real estate market without relying on traditional fund models managed by passive sponsors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About MHD Capital

MHD Capital is a private investment platform focused on ultra-luxury real estate development. Led by a licensed developer, the firm specializes in ground-up construction and value-add redevelopment across select U.S. and international markets, offering accredited investors access to high-end real estate opportunities.

For more information, visit https://www.mhdcapital.com/

Media Contact

Alejandra de la Torre

Email: press@industryft.com

Phone: (954) 790-6333

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.