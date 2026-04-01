Updated / Change in the Supervisory Board of Apollo Group OÜ

As of 1.4.2026, Kristel Volver will leave the Supervisory Board of Apollo Group OÜ at her own wish.

Kristel Volver explained the reasons for the change: “the promises made years ago have been realized and now, with major projects reaching the finish line, it seems like the right time to move on. In the future, I will continue to contribute to the success of the group of MM Grupp in the role of an advisor.”

Margus Linnamäe, who is the long-term Chairman of the Board and sole shareholder of MM Grupp OÜ, will join the Supervisory Board of Apollo Group OÜ.

For the past three years, Margus Linnamäe has been active as:

Chairman of the Management Board of MM Grupp OÜ and MM Pharma OÜ;

Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AS Magnum, AS Semetron, AS Postimees Grupp, Sihtasutus Jaan Tõnissoni Postimees Fond, AS Kroonpress, AS Linnamäe Lihatööstus, Benita Kodu AS;

Member of the Supervisory Board of Confido Healthcare Group OÜ, AS Perevara, Sihtasutus Setu Kultuuri Fond; and

Member of the Management Board of various group companies of MM Grupp, such as Postimees Kirjastus OÜ.

In addition to the above, Margus Linnamäe is a Member of the Management Board of the following companies: Pelsi Metsad OÜ, Tsura Kinnistud OÜ and Tsura Talu OÜ.

More information about the companies belonging to the group companies of MM Grupp and MM Pharma can be found at www.mmgrupp.ee and www.mmpharma.ee.

Additional information:

Toomas Tiivel

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 550 5285

toomas.tiivel@apollogroup.ee