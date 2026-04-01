Scouting America Collaborates with NASA’s Artemis Program to Inspire the Next Generation of Space Explorers

IRVING, TX, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scouting America today announced a new collaboration with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in support of the Artemis program, opening the door to expanded, hands-on educational opportunities for Scouts across the country. The collaboration is designed to ignite curiosity in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) while reinforcing Scouting America’s commitment to leadership, innovation, and service.

Through this collaboration, Scouts will gain access to age-appropriate learning experiences connected to NASA’s Artemis missions, which aim to return humans to the Moon and prepare for future exploration of Mars. Program elements will include curriculum resources, experiential activities, and learning pathways that reflect real-world challenges of space exploration – such as teamwork, problem-solving, and ethical leadership.

“Space exploration captures the imagination and represents the very best of human curiosity and perseverance,” said Roger Krone, president and CEO of Scouting America. “By working with NASA and the Artemis program, we are giving Scouts opportunities to learn from one of the world’s most respected scientific organizations while reinforcing the values that define Scouting – preparation, collaboration, and leadership.”

Artemis II is NASA's first crewed mission to the moon in more than 50 years. It will pave the way for new U.S. crewed operations on the lunar surface and building the Moon Base. Four astronauts – Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen – will embark on a 10-day journey aboard the powerful Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft, orbiting Earth before traveling around the far side of the moon and back.

Scouts will explore topics such as aerospace engineering, robotics, earth and space science, and mission design. Activities will be aligned with Scouting advancement pathways and designed to inspire youth from all backgrounds to envision futures in STEM fields.

Scouting America has a long history of supporting STEM education and fostering curiosity through hands-on learning and outdoor experiences. This collaboration builds on that legacy by connecting Scouts directly to one of the most ambitious exploration efforts of the 21st century.

About Scouting America

Scouting America provides the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be “Prepared. For Life.®”

Scouting America welcomes all of America’s youth into its programs. Our goal is to give them fantastic experiences in the outdoors, and elsewhere, where they can grow with us in a safe environment. More than 130 million Americans have been through our programs since our founding, and currently almost one million youth are served by 500,000 adult volunteers in local councils throughout the country.

To learn more about Scouting America’s mission, or to sign your child up for Scouting, visit www.BeAScout.org.

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