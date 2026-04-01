Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Condominium Community Coming Soon to Scottsdale, Arizona





SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest luxury condominium community, Toll Brothers at Cavasson, is coming soon to Scottsdale, Arizona. Nestled within a vibrant new development, this gated community will showcase stunning three-story condos starting from the upper $900,000s, offering home shoppers modern, open-concept living in an exceptional location. The community is expected to open for sale in late 2026.

Toll Brothers at Cavasson will feature spacious floor plans ranging from 1,965 to 2,672 square feet, with 2 to 4 bedrooms, two- and three-car garages, and private rooftop terraces. Each home is designed with a focus on luxury and comfort, including gorgeous primary bedroom suites and well-equipped kitchens. Residents will enjoy resort-style amenities, including a pool with cabanas, an outdoor kitchen, and peaceful rooftop terraces with breathtaking views.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





The community’s convenient location in North Scottsdale provides quick access to major roadways, including Loop 101 and Loop 202, as well as upscale boutiques, fine dining establishments, art galleries, and premier golf courses. Additionally, the neighboring area will soon be home to the Arizona Cardinals’ headquarters and practice facility, further enhancing this exciting and convenient community.

"We are thrilled to bring Toll Brothers at Cavasson to the vibrant Scottsdale area," said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Arizona. "This luxury condo community will offer exceptional home designs, premier amenities, all in a highly desirable location that continues to grow as a premier destination in Scottsdale.”





The community will be located at 7620 E Cavasson Blvd. For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Toll Brothers at Cavasson, call (844) 836-5263 or TollBrothers.com/AZ.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)