DeFi Development Corp. Confirms No Exposure to Drift Protocol Following Recent Exploit

BOCA RATON, FL, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (the “Company” or “DeFi Dev Corp.”), the first US public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana (“SOL”), today confirmed that it has no exposure to the Drift Protocol and was not impacted by an alleged exploit affecting the platform.

While DFDV actively allocates a portion of its balance sheet to onchain strategies to generate organic yield, all capital allocation is conducted under a disciplined risk management framework focused on preserving shareholder value and maintaining operational resilience.

On April 1, 2026, Drift Protocol appeared to have a significant exploit involving the unauthorized transfer of digital assets. Public blockchain data indicates that a newly created address received a series of large transfers. The exploiter appears to have then begun converting these assets into USDC and bridging funds to Ethereum, where a portion has been used to acquire ETH.

DFDV confirms that it does not currently utilize Drift Protocol for treasury operations or yield generation strategies, and therefore has zero direct or indirect exposure to the affected platform.



About DeFi Development Corp.

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana’s expanding application layer.

The Company is also an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing value-add services and software subscriptions to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage. The Company’s data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service.

Investor Contact:

ir@defidevcorp.com



Media Contact:

press@defidevcorp.com

