Murray Steel Buildings Marks Seven Consecutive Years as the UK's Leading Cold-Rolled Steel Building Supplier

Dunfermline, FIFE, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murray Steel Buildings, the Fife-based steel building specialist, has confirmed its position as the UK's number one supplier and erector of cold-rolled steel buildings for the seventh year running — a milestone that underlines a track record stretching back more than two decades under the leadership of Managing Director Peter Murray.

steel garage

The achievement cements Murray Steel Buildings' dominance in a competitive market, with the company continuing to design, supply, and install more cold-formed steel structures across the UK than any other provider. From large-scale industrial units and commercial premises to agricultural buildings, workshops, and domestic steel garages, the company delivers bespoke solutions to hundreds of customers each year from its headquarters in Dunfermline.

Peter Murray, Managing Director of Murray Steel Buildings, said: "Reaching seven consecutive years as the UK's leading cold-rolled steel building supplier is something we're incredibly proud of. It reflects the hard work and dedication of every person in our team, from our design engineers through to our installation crews on site. We've never taken shortcuts on quality, and we've never compromised on service — our customers expect the best, and that's what we deliver."

Murray's expertise in the steel building sector extends well beyond the company that bears his name. Before establishing the Murray Steel Buildings brand, Peter spent over a decade at the helm of a highly regarded, multinational steel building supplier, growing the company into one of the UK's most respected names in steel construction. That earlier venture laid the groundwork for the approach that has since defined Murray Steel Buildings: bespoke design through advanced structural engineering software, strong manufacturer relationships that keep costs competitive, and a full end-to-end service covering everything from planning support to on-site erection.

Murray Steel Buildings also holds the distinction of being the first cold-rolled steel building supplier in the UK to achieve UKCA accreditation to EN1090 for both Design Protocol and Factory Production Control Procedures — a quality benchmark that reflects the company's commitment to the highest structural and manufacturing standards.

The company works with both commercial and residential clients nationwide, offering a comprehensive service that includes structural design, planning assistance, supply, delivery, and installation. All steelwork is fully galvanised and certified to comply with British Standards, and buildings are engineered to withstand the UK's most demanding weather conditions. External coatings carry manufacturer warranties of up to 25 years.

With customer reviews consistently highlighting the company's professionalism, transparent communication, and quality of finished builds, Murray Steel Buildings has established a reputation that matches its market-leading output.

"Our philosophy has always been straightforward," Murray added. "We provide a simple, easy buying process for bespoke steel buildings, backed by real expertise and genuine value. That approach has served us well for over seventeen years, and we see no reason to change it."

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About Murray Steel Buildings

Based in Dunfermline, Scotland, Murray Steel Buildings is the UK's leading supplier of bespoke steel buildings, serving commercial, industrial, agricultural, and residential clients nationwide. The company combines advanced design software with strong manufacturer relationships to deliver high-quality, cost-effective structures. With over 17 years of industry experience, Murray Steel Buildings has established itself as the go-to name in UK steel construction.

Press Inquiries

Peter Murray

info [at] murraysteelbuildings.com

0330 094 8590

https://www.murraysteelbuildings.com/

Murray House

13 Abbey Park Place

Dunfermline, Fife, KY12 7PT

Scotland