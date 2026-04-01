Media Advisory-SEIU Local 2: Dexterra cleaners across Metro Vancouver unanimously vote to strike on Thursday April 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janitorial members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 2 will hit the picket lines on Thursday, April 2 in response to Dexterra Group’s refusal to pay a fair wage. The workers started negotiating for a new contract in November 2025.

WHERE: McArthurGlen Designer Outlet. 1000-7899 Templeton Station Rd, Richmond (Near YVR)

WHEN: Thursday April 2 at 2 PM

Workers going on strike include Unionized cleaners at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet, a premier outdoor shopping destination near YVR airport featuring over 80 luxury and premium brands like Nike, Coach, and Armani.

Dexterra Group, who hire the cleaners for this site, has told workers the only way to pay them the wage they are seeking is to claw back their benefits.

"Our demands are not unreasonable,” said Gemma Dimaano, a Dexterra employee at McArthurGlen. “We're just looking to be treated with the respect that we deserve as workers".

The 54 Dexterra cleaners work at various locations across Vancouver, including 31 Coast Capital Credit Union branches, the MDA Space building, and the CRA building on Terminal Avenue.

The workers are seeking $3.20 spread over the next three years. It would bring wages up to $22.77 by June 2028 for most workers.

Dexterra Group has been in the spotlight recently as their cleaners on the Vancouver SkyTrain have raised concerns about public and worker safety, in addition to bullying, harassment, and intimidation by management.

SEIU Local 2 represents 20,000 workers in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. We are proud members of the largest, fastest growing, and most dynamic union in North America.