Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Advancing While Ethereum and Bitcoin Price Might Reach New ATH and Here Is Why

Dubai, UAE, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Pepeto presale is advancing toward launch on tier 1 exchanges including Binance, and the level of attention this project is pulling right now is unlike anything the presale market has seen this year. Pepeto search volume is rising across every country, across all search engines and investor entries increased sharply this week, which suggests something bigger is building behind the scenes.

What makes this moment even more significant is the timing, because while fear dominates the headlines, the Bitcoin price and Ethereum are both quietly setting up for a move toward new all time highs, and understanding why that matters and why serious capital is choosing Pepeto right now is exactly what this article will break down.

Bitcoin Price and Ethereum Signal New All Time Highs but Crypto News Shows Where the Real Opportunity Lives

Something is shifting in the background that most people are not paying attention to yet. The trade wars and geopolitical conflicts that kept the entire market frozen for months, are showing real signs of ending, and historically every time global tension cools off, the money that was hiding on the sidelines rushes back into risk assets, and crypto sits at the top of that list.

But this time there is a layer that never existed before. The United States government is holding a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, which means when the bitcoin price goes up the country's own balance sheet improves, and that gives the people making policy a direct financial reason to support this market instead of fighting it.

That is the context behind what Wall Street is now projecting. JP Morgan placed the bitcoin price as high as $170,000 for this cycle according to CNBC, and Standard Chartered raised its Ethereum target to $25,000 by 2028 after tracking institutional wallets that quietly took 3.8% of all Ethereum since June 2025 according to CoinMarketCap. The crypto news from every angle confirms a bull run is forming, but here is the part that matters most: the bitcoin price at even its highest target is still just a 2.5x from today, and Ethereum at $25,000 is a strong return over two years but not in the next few months. Those are numbers for protecting wealth, not for building it.

The returns that define a bull cycle never come from large caps alone. Even whales managing millions add presale positions because that is where the multipliers live. This week, whale wallets started entering the Pepeto presale with large size, and the question is simple: what do they see that the crypto news has not figured out yet.

What the Crypto News Has Not Figured Out Yet About Pepeto and Why Whale Wallets Already Have

The answer might be sitting in what Pepeto actually built. A single trading layer that connects Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana into one experience where gas fees disappear, every token is reachable without switching platforms, and AI protects every trade from exploits before it executes. Every transaction processed through the exchange creates direct demand for the Pepeto token, the same economic loop that turned BNB into a top five asset worth over $90 billion.

A senior Binance developer designed the system, the Pepe cofounder who already built an $11 billion market cap token leads the project, and SolidProof audited every contract. That combination of working infrastructure, proven team, and a presale entry before any of it goes live on exchanges is the kind of setup, where the risk is measured and the reward has almost no ceiling, and it launches directly into the bull market the bitcoin price and Ethereum data both confirm is forming.

Conclusion

When the bitcoin price hits a new all time high and Ethereum follows, the rest of altcoins move with them. That rule holds every cycle, and no altcoin right now carries what Pepeto carries, a presale still open with no cap ceiling, whale wallets entering at a pace that proves the potential here is interesting.

The data is on the table, the presale is still open, and every signal covered in this article points toward a project that carries the infrastructure, the timing, and the early pricing to deliver the kind of multiples that large caps mathematically cannot. The only decision left is whether to add the one opportunity that could push an entire portfolio, to a level no single large cap position ever will.

Click To Visit Pepeto and Enter the Presale Before Launch

FAQs

Will the bitcoin price reach a new all time high in 2026?

Bernstein, Standard Chartered, and JP Morgan all project the bitcoin price above $150,000 this cycle. CNBC industry executives placed the range at $75,000 to $225,000 for 2026.

Why are whale wallets entering the Pepeto presale now?

Pepeto offers a zero fee exchange, cross chain bridge, and AI security layer launching into a confirmed bull market. The presale raised $8.5 million, is fully audited by SolidProof, and the Binance listing is approaching.



