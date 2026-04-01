Las Vegas Homes By Leslie - RE/MAX United Realtor Reports 52 Active Listings in MacDonald Highlands Golf Course Community

LAS VEGAS, NV, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAS VEGAS, NV - April 01, 2026 - -

Las Vegas Homes By Leslie - RE/MAX United Realtor reports 52 active property listings in MacDonald Highlands, with an average listing price of $6.67 million, according to current market data. The inventory includes properties ranging from $900,000 to $21 million in the 1,200-acre golf course community overlooking DragonRidge golf course.

The firm's current inventory data reflects broader market trends in Las Vegas luxury real estate, where golf course properties have shown consistent demand patterns. Recent market analysis indicates sustained buyer interest from both local and out-of-state purchasers in golf course communities throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

"Current market conditions show continued buyer activity in golf course communities, with MacDonald Highlands maintaining 52 active listings at various price points," said Leslie Hoke, of Las Vegas Homes By Leslie - RE/MAX United Realtor. "The range of available properties, from $900,000 to $21 million, reflects the diverse inventory currently on the market."

Luxury Golf Course Homes for sale in MacDonald Highlands From Las Vegas Homes By Leslie - RE/MAX United Realtor include various property types and sizes within the community. The MacDonald Highlands development spans 1,200 acres and includes access to Dragon Ridge Country Club, along with proximity to parks, trails, dining establishments, shopping venues, and healthcare facilities.

Market data from the Las Vegas Valley shows golf course properties have maintained steady transaction volumes over the past year. Properties in established golf course communities typically range from starter luxury homes to multi-million dollar estates, with inventory levels fluctuating based on seasonal patterns and market conditions.

Golf Course Homes For Sale in Los Prados From Las Vegas Homes By Leslie - RE/MAX United Realtor represent additional inventory in another established golf course community. Both MacDonald Highlands and Los Prados are located within the Clark County School District boundaries.

The Las Vegas luxury real estate segment has experienced varying inventory levels throughout 2025, with golf course communities representing a specific market segment. Industry reports indicate that properties in golf course communities often appeal to buyers seeking specific amenities and locations.

Las Vegas Homes By Leslie - RE/MAX United Realtor operates throughout the Las Vegas Valley, including Summerlin, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Boulder City, and Green Valley. The firm provides real estate services including buyer representation, seller services, property management, and market analysis. Leslie Hoke serves as one of the top sales agents of the company, which handles residential real estate transactions across various price points and property types in Southern Nevada.Current listings and property information can be accessed at https://www.lasvegashomesbyleslie.com/macdonald-highlands-homes.php, where detailed property specifications and community data are available.

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For more information about Las Vegas Homes By Leslie - RE/MAX United Realtor, contact the company here:



Las Vegas Homes By Leslie - RE/MAX United Realtor

Leslie Hoke #S.0062628

702-321-1763

lesliehoke@lasvegashomesbyleslie.com

6153 S Rainbow Blvd Bldg 1, Las Vegas, NV 89118