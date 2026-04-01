Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Star Waste Systems

RUTLAND, Vt., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company (the “Company”), today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Star Waste Systems, LLC (“Star Waste”), a privately held waste collection company with operations in eastern Massachusetts, including the greater Boston area, and southern New Hampshire.

The transaction closed on April 1, 2026, and is expected to generate approximately $100 million of annualized revenue. The acquisition was funded through cash on hand and available capacity under the Company’s revolving credit facility.

Star Waste provides residential, commercial, and roll-off collection services to approximately 80,000 locations across its operating footprint. The acquired business includes three solid waste collection locations and a construction and demolition (C&D) processing and transfer station.

“We are excited to welcome the Star Waste team to Casella,” said Edmond R. “Ned” Coletta, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This acquisition strategically augments our asset positioning and enhances our collection density in the highly attractive Boston market. We look forward to working with Star Waste’s employees to further build on their strong reputation for exceptional customer service.”

“With the acquisition of Star Waste, we have acquired four businesses year-to-date, with total annualized revenues of approximately $150 million. This is a strong start to 2026, and positions us well for continued growth and strategic execution.”

About Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides resource management expertise and services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional and industrial customers, primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling and organics services in the eastern United States. For further information, investors may visit the Company’s website at https://www.casella.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this press release, including but not limited to, the statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, projections as to the anticipated benefits of this acquisition; and the anticipated impact of this acquisition on the Company’s business and future financial and operating results are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such by the context of the statements, including words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “may,” “would,” “intend,” “estimate,” “will,” “guidance” and other similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which the Company operates and management’s beliefs and assumptions. The Company cannot guarantee that it will achieve the financial results, plans, intentions, expectations or guidance disclosed in the forward-looking statements made. Such forward-looking statements, and all phases of the Company’s operations, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, any one or more of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in its forward-looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include or relate to, among other things, the following: Company may not fully recognize the expected strategic and financial benefits from the acquisition due to an inability to recognize operational cost savings, market factors, or competitive, economic or other factors outside its control which may impact revenue and costs.

There are a number of other important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These additional risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those detailed in Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in other filings that the Company may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investors:

Jason Mead

Senior Vice President of Finance & Treasurer

(802) 772-2293

Media:

Jeff Weld

Vice President of Communications

(802) 772-2234

http://www.casella.com