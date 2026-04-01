Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Dividend Declaration of 8.25% Series 2031 Term Preferred Stock and Redemption of 2,800,000 shares of 6.25% Series 2027 Term Preferred Stock

GREENWICH, Conn., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXLC, OXLCP, OXLCL, OXLCO, OXLCZ, OXLCN, OXLCI, OXLCG and OXLCM) (the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the required monthly dividends on its 8.25% Series 2031 Term Preferred Shares as follows:

Month Ending Record Date Payment Date Amount Per Share April 30, 2026 April 16, 2026 April 30, 2026 $0.240625 May 31, 2026 May 15, 2026 May 29, 2026 $0.171875

(1) Includes the initial accrual period commencing March 20, 2026, the date the 8.25% Series 2031 Term Preferred Shares were issued.

In accordance with its terms, the 8.25% Series 2031 Term Preferred Shares will pay a monthly dividend at a fixed annual rate of 8.25% of the $25.00 per share liquidation preference, or $2.0625 per share per year. This fixed annual dividend rate is subject to adjustment under certain circumstances, but will not, in any case, be lower than 8.25% for the 8.25% Series 2031 Term Preferred Shares.

Redemption of 2,800,000 shares of 6.25% Series 2027 Term Preferred Stock

The Company also announced today that it has called for redemption and will redeem a portion of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company’s 6.25% Series 2027 Term Preferred Stock (the “Shares”), which are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker OXLCP. The Company will redeem 2,800,000 Shares on May 1, 2026 (the “Redemption Date”) for a redemption price of $25 per Share (the “Redemption Price”). The Shares will be redeemed from each holder of the Shares pro rata based upon the number of outstanding Shares held by such holder. Holders of the Shares that are redeemed will not be entitled to receive distributions on those Shares on or after the Redemption Date. Following redemption, the sole remaining right of holders of the redeemed Shares shall be to receive payment of the Redemption Price for the redeemed Shares.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded registered closed-end management investment company principally investing in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Bruce Rubin

203-983-5280

Source: Oxford Lane Capital Corp.