Nasdaq to Hold First Quarter 2026 Investor Conference Call

NEW YORK, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has scheduled its first quarter 2026 financial results announcement.

Who: Nasdaq’s CEO, CFO, and additional members of its senior management team What: Review Nasdaq’s first quarter 2026 financial results When: Thursday, April 23, 2026

Results Call: 8:00 AM Eastern

Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks.

All participants can access the conference via webcast through the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/.

Note: The press release and results presentation for the first quarter 2026 results will be posted on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/ on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at approximately 7:00 AM Eastern.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading technology platform that powers the world’s economies. We architect the world’s most modern markets, power the innovation economy, and build trust in the financial system. We empower economic opportunity by designing and deploying markets, technology, data, and advanced analytics that enable our clients to capture opportunities, navigate risk, and strengthen resilience. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contact:

David Lurie

+1914 538 0533

David.Lurie@Nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ato Garrett

+1.212.401.8737

Ato.Garrett@Nasdaq.com

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