TransUnion Completes Acquisition of the Mobile Division of RealNetworks

CHICAGO, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has successfully completed its previously announced acquisition of the mobile division of RealNetworks. This acquisition is expected to augment TransUnion’s communications solutions capabilities with advanced telecom technology that uses artificial intelligence to reduce fraud and enhance customer engagement via real-time text, multi-media messages and phone calls analysis.

“TransUnion remains committed to fostering innovation within the telecommunications sector and enabling secure, trusted interactions between businesses and consumers,” said Mohamed Abdelsadek, Chief Global Solutions Officer, TransUnion. “As the digital landscape rapidly evolves, we are strengthening our solutions for businesses seeking reliable, scalable messaging.”

“For more than 20 years, our mobile team has developed innovative products that enable trusted communications worldwide,” said Rob Glaser, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, RealNetworks Group. “We are grateful to our many customers and partners for their support. I also want to deeply thank the Real Mobile team members who are now joining the TransUnion team.”

TransUnion’s Trusted Call Solutions have improved outbound calling by increasing contact rates, enriching customer experience with additional context, blocking fraudulent calls, and confirming call authentication. With the addition of RealNetworks’ cutting-edge telecom platform, TransUnion plans to offer a broader suite of voice, messaging and analytics tools that help businesses more effectively communicate with their customers.

“We expect integrating RealNetworks’ mobile capabilities with Trusted Call Solutions will allow TransUnion to deliver a comprehensive, identity-anchored omnichannel engagement platform,” added James Garvert, SVP of Communications Solutions, TransUnion. “We look forward to providing more seamless, secure communications across both voice and messaging channels to help consumers and businesses connect with greater confidence.”

The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. The transaction was funded with existing cash-on-hand and is not expected to have a material impact on leverage, liquidity or TransUnion’s 2026 operating results.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business

About RealNetworks

Building on 30+ years of digital media innovation, RealNetworks creates AI-powered products that enhance and secure our daily lives. Real's portfolio includes: SAFR®, a unified computer vision platform for enterprise security and access control; GameHouse®, a mobile games business delivering great games for women; and RealPlayer®, the iconic media player reimagined with AI. Learn more at www.realnetworks.com

TransUnion Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of TransUnion’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include information concerning anticipated benefits of the transaction, including strategic, business and anticipated benefits to our results of operations and descriptions of our business plans, prospects and strategies.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include: failure to realize the synergies and other benefits expected from the acquisition of the mobile division of RealNetworks the possibility that the acquisition, including the integration of the mobile division of RealNetworks, may be more costly to complete than anticipated; business disruption following the acquisition closing; potential business uncertainty, including adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the completion of the acquisition; the effects of pending and future legislation and regulatory actions and reforms; macroeconomic and industry trends and adverse developments in the telecommunications software and services, debt, consumer credit and financial services markets and other macroeconomic factors beyond TransUnion’s control; risks related to TransUnion’s indebtedness, including our ability to make timely payments on principal and interest and our ability to satisfy covenants in the agreements governing our indebtedness; and other one-time events and other factors, including those found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and any subsequent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Current Report on Form 8-K, which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available on TransUnion’s website. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this press release in the context of these risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release.

Contact Dave Blumberg TransUnion Email david.blumberg@transunion.com Telephone 312-972-6646



