Kirkland, WA, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When homeowners in Kirkland look for flooring and tile professionals, they often encounter glowing testimonials about ArkBlu Surfaces. The company reports a 5.0/5 rating from online reviews, a distinction that underscores how consistently it has delivered on customer expectations.

Arkblu-Kitchen Tiles and Flooring Installations

ArkBlu Surfaces opened its doors in 2013 with the goal of raising the standard for flooring and surface installations in Kirkland. Over the years, its team has accumulated more than seventy years of combined experience across installation, estimating and project management. Instead of equating luxury with expensive materials, the company emphasises careful execution: straight lines, seamless transitions and sharp corners.

The founders, Andrey Mironets and Vadim, each bring over two decades of industry expertise. Andrey is known for technical precision and transparent estimating, while Vadim focuses on coordinating crews and keeping projects on schedule. Their hands‑on leadership is supported by estimators and office staff who handle planning and communication.

ArkBlu Surfaces provides a wide range of services for both homeowners and businesses. The company’s core strength is tile installation, where it offers licensed residential work for bathrooms, kitchens and high‑traffic areas. Bathroom projects incorporate waterproofing, slip‑resistant finishes and moisture management to suit the damp Pacific Northwest climate. Kitchen projects emphasise durable flooring, heat‑resistant backsplashes and uniform grout lines. The team also installs large format porcelain tiles and panels to create a modern, seamless look. With a reputation for being the best installation service for porcelain large format tiles in Kirkland and Seattle, ArkBlu has honed the precise spacing and flatness required for these high‑end surfaces, ensuring that the final result looks intentional and refined.

Beyond tile, ArkBlu handles hardwood flooring, guiding clients on plank width, colour and finish. Additional options include concrete polishing, luxury vinyl plank, pedestal‑paver systems and epoxy coatings. Regardless of surface, installers follow recognised standards and safety practices.

While the company is headquartered at 13030 NE 125th Way in Kirkland, its reach extends across the Eastside. Homeowners in Woodinville, Bellevue, Redmond, Issaquah, Sammamish, Bothell and surrounding towns can request free in‑home tile estimates. Local knowledge helps the team tailor material selection and installation methods to regional moisture and temperature patterns.

To aid decision‑making, ArkBlu operates a curated showroom featuring hardwood, carpet, tile and countertop samples. Visitors can compare finishes, hold samples and use a floor visualiser tool to preview options. Staff members advise clients on gloss levels, finish types and maintenance requirements. The showroom environment helps demystify choices for first‑time renovators.

ArkBlu Surfaces backs its work with proper licensing and insurance. The firm holds an active Washington contractor license (#ARKBLSL773K3) and maintains a $30,000 bond and $1 million liability policy, with no violations or complaints on record. Projects come with a two‑year warranty, reinforcing that quality is more than a claim - it is a commitment. Such credentials provide peace of mind for clients and differentiate the company from less‑scrupulous operators.

The company’s perfect review rating reflects more than just the finish of a floor or countertop. Customers often cite clear communication, punctual crews and tidy job sites as reasons for their satisfaction. These soft skills complement the technical expertise and contribute to an overall smooth experience.

ArkBlu Surfaces’ reputation as Kirkland’s best tile installation contractor rests on a combination of factors: decades of experience, a philosophy that prioritises execution, a broad set of services, local expertise and transparent business practices. The team’s 5.0 rating signals that clients appreciate this blend of craftsmanship and professionalism. The company invests in training and equipment so that customers can access emerging trends such as sustainable materials and oversized tiles. As homeowners explore options for kitchens, bathrooms or new builds, ArkBlu offers both inspiration and reassurance. Those interested can explore product choices and schedule consultations through the official ArkBlu Surfaces website and know more about tile installation in Kirkland.

Arkblu-Bathroom Tiles and Flooring Installations

About Arkblu Surfaces

ArkBlu Surfaces is a Kirkland-based flooring and surface installation firm that specializes in premium tile, stone and hardwood projects. Founded in 2013, its team combines more than 70 years of experience and defines luxury through precise execution, focusing on straight lines, seamless transitions and sharp corners. The company is licensed and insured, backs its work with a two‑year warranty, and maintains a perfect 5.0/5 rating from online reviews. Serving Kirkland and neighbouring Eastside communities, ArkBlu operates a curated showroom with a floor visualiser and is recognised for its mastery in porcelain large‑format tile installations.

Press Inquiries

Our Team

info [at] arkblusurfaces.com

(425) 305-4901

https://arkblusurfaces.com/

13030 NE 125th Way, Kirkland, WA 98034, USA