FirstService Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV) (NASDAQ: FSV) (“FirstService”) today announced that at its annual and special meeting of shareholders, held earlier today, the eight director nominees listed in FirstService’s management information circular dated February 13, 2026 (the “Circular”) were elected as directors of FirstService. Directors have been elected to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Yousry Bissada 27,779,137 99.206% 222,299 0.794% Elizabeth Carducci 27,947,180 99.806% 54,256 0.194% Steve H. Grimshaw 26,767,637 95.594% 1,233,799 4.406% Jay S. Hennick 25,667,424 91.665% 2,334,012 8.335% D. Scott Patterson 27,745,301 99.085% 256,135 0.915% Frederick F. Reichheld 27,490,641 98.176% 510,795 1.824% Joan Eloise Sproul 27,936,419 99.768% 65,017 0.232% Erin J. Wallace 27,067,942 96.666% 933,494 3.334%



FirstService shareholders also approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of FirstService for the ensuing year, amendments to the FirstService stock option plan and a non-binding advisory resolution on FirstService’s approach to executive compensation, all as set out in the Circular.

About FirstService Corporation

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential, North America’s largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands, one of North America’s largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded company-owned operations and franchise systems.

FirstService generates approximately US$5.5 billion in annual revenues and has more than 30,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The Common Shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FSV”, and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index. More information is available at www.firstservice.com.

COMPANY CONTACTS:

D. Scott Patterson

Chief Executive Officer

(416) 960-9566

Jeremy Rakusin

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 960-9566