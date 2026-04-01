CubeSmart Announces the Date of Its First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

MALVERN, Pa., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) today announced that the Company will release financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026 after the market close on Thursday, April 30, 2026. An accompanying conference call will be held at 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday, May 1, 2026.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company’s corporate website at investors.cubesmart.com. Telephone participants may join on the day of the call by dialing 1 (833) 461-5787 using conference ID number 144313429. Registered financial analysts participating on the call may avoid delays by pre-registering using the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/144313429?pwd=lYxu9njp. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the live event.

About the Company

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 1,516 self-storage properties across the United States. According to the 2026 Self Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S.

The Company’s mission is to simplify the organizational and logistical challenges created by the many life events and business needs of its customers – through innovative solutions, unparalleled service, and genuine care. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible, and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers.

For more information about business and personal storage or to learn more about the Company and find a nearby storage property, visit www.cubesmart.com or call CubeSmart toll free at 800-800-1717.

Company Contact:

Josh Schutzer

Senior Vice President, Finance

610-535-5700