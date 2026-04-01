O-I Glass Announces First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

PERRYSBURG, Ohio, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) has scheduled its first quarter 2026 conference call and webcast for Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at 8 a.m. EDT. The Company’s news release for the first quarter 2026 earnings will be issued after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28.

What: O-I Conference Call and Webcast

Earnings presentation materials will also be posted on the O-I website, www.o-i.com/investors, when the earnings news release is issued.

When: Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at 8 a.m. EDT

Where: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/136614099 or at www.o-i.com/investors, Events and Presentations page

The webcast will be archived at www.o-i.com/investors until April 2027.



ABOUT O-I GLASS

At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we are proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it is also pure, healthy, and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers’ needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of approximately 19,000 people across 61 plants in 18 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $6.4 billion in 2025. Learn more about us: o-i.com / Instagram / LinkedIn

contact:

SASHA SEKPEH

Investor Relations Coordinator

alexandra.sekpeh@o-i.com

567.336.5128

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