Occidental to Announce First Quarter Results Tuesday, May 5, 2026; Hold Conference Call Wednesday, May 6, 2026

HOUSTON, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occidental (NYSE: OXY) will announce its first quarter 2026 financial results after close of market on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, and will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 1 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Central.

The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at oxy.com/investors. Participants may pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10207317/10381675f7d.

First quarter 2026 financial results will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website within several hours after the call is completed.

About Occidental

Occidental is an international energy company that produces, markets and transports oil and natural gas to maximize value and provide resources fundamental to life. The company leverages its global leadership in carbon management to advance lower-carbon technologies and products. Headquartered in Houston, Occidental primarily operates in the United States, the Middle East and North Africa. To learn more, visit oxy.com.

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Eric Moses



713-497-2017



eric_moses@oxy.com Babatunde A. Cole



713-552-8811



investors@oxy.com



