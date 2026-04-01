ONEOK Schedules First-Quarter 2026 Conference Call and Webcast

TULSA, Okla., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will release first-quarter 2026 earnings after the market closes on April 28, 2026. Members of ONEOK’s management team will participate in a conference call the following day.

What: ONEOK first-quarter 2026 earnings conference call and webcast

When: April 29, 2026, at 11 a.m. Eastern (10 a.m. Central)

Where: 1) Conference call: Dial 800-343-5172 and use conference ID: OKE1Q26

2) Webcast: Join at www.oneok.com

If you are unable to participate in the conference call or the webcast, a recording will be available at www.oneok.com for one year.

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At ONEOK (NYSE: OKE), we deliver energy products and services vital to an advancing world. We are a leading midstream operator that provides gathering, processing, fractionation, transportation, storage and marine export services. Through our approximately 60,000-mile pipeline network, we transport the natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), refined products and crude oil that help meet domestic and international energy demand, contribute to energy security and provide safe, reliable and responsible energy solutions needed today and into the future. As one of the largest integrated energy infrastructure companies in North America, ONEOK is delivering energy that makes a difference in the lives of people in the U.S. and around the world.

ONEOK is an S&P 500 company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

For information about ONEOK, visit the website: www.oneok.com. For the latest news about ONEOK, find us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Megan Patterson

918-561-5325

ONEOKInvestorRelations@oneok.com

Media Relations:

Charlsey Phillips

918-510-1664

Media@oneok.com