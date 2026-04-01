LXP Industrial Trust to Report First Quarter 2026 Results and Host Conference Call April 29, 2026

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) (“LXP”), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on Class A warehouse and distribution real estate investments, today announced it will release its first quarter 2026 financial results the morning of Wednesday, April 29, 2026. LXP will host its conference call and webcast that same day at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time to discuss these results. Participants may access the call and webcast by the following:

Conference Call: (888) 660-6082 or (929) 201-6604 (International)

Conference ID: 1576583

Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/866286243

You may also visit LXP1Q2026EarningsCall to access the call details and webcast link.

A telephone replay of the call will be available through May 6, 2026, and via webcast for one year by accessing:

Telephone: (800) 770-2030 or (609) 800-9909 (International)

Access Code: 1576583

Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/866286243

You may also visit LXP1Q2026EarningsCall to access the replay call details and webcast link.

Please access the webcast link or call the conference center at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary computer audio software and/or register for the call.

ABOUT LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on Class A warehouse and distribution investments in 12 target markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest. LXP seeks to expand its portfolio through acquisitions, development projects, and build-to-suit and sale/leaseback transactions. For more information, including LXP’s Quarterly Supplemental Information package, or to follow LXP on social media, visit www.lxp.com.

Contact:

Investor or Media Inquiries for LXP Industrial Trust:

Heather Gentry, Executive Vice President of Investor Relations

Phone: (212) 692-7200 E-mail: hgentry@lxp.com