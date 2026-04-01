Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Atlanta, GA, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) announced today that the Company will release its first quarter financial results on Thursday, April 30, 2026, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call is scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET and will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the company’s investor relations website. During the conference call, the Company’s management team will review first quarter performance, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period.

To Listen to the Live or Replay of the Webcast:

Click on the webcast link under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investor.piedmontreit.com/news-and-events/event-calendar

For analysts that are participating in the Conference Call:

Please dial in at least fifteen minutes prior to start time to ensure a timely connection.

Domestic: (888) 506-0062

International: (973) 528-0011

Participant Access Code: 820042

To Listen to the Replay Telephonically:

Domestic: (877) 481-4010

International: (919) 882-2331

Replay Passcode: 53839

The playback can be accessed through May 15, 2026.

About Piedmont Realty Trust

Piedmont Realty Trust™ (NYSE: PDM), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment company focused on delivering an exceptional office environment. As an owner, manager, developer and operator of approximately 16 MM SF of Class A properties across major U.S. Sunbelt markets, Piedmont Realty Trust is known for its hospitality-driven approach and commitment to transforming buildings into premier “Piedmont PLACEs” that enhance each client’s workplace experience.

Research Analysts/ Institutional Investors Contact:

770-418-8592

investor.relations@piedmontreit.com