State Employees’ Credit Union Helps North Carolinians Build Financial Skills Through Free Education Events

RALEIGH, N.C., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of Financial Literacy Month in April, State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) is highlighting its free financial education programming offered through its network of 275 branches located in all 100 North Carolina counties.

In 2025, more than 134,500 North Carolinians, including 102,500 students, participated in one of 1,550 financial education events hosted by SECU.

The programs, offered year-round, are designed to help participants build practical financial knowledge and skills at every age – covering topics that range from budgeting, saving, and retirement planning – and can be customized for specific audiences and age groups.

“At SECU, we believe financial education is financial empowerment and we want to equip everyone with tools for success,” said SECU President and CEO Leigh Brady. “By offering programs at no cost and tailoring them to the needs of organizations, schools, and community groups, we are helping individuals and families gain the confidence to make smart financial decisions at every stage of life.”

SECU places a large focus on financial education for the state’s youth, complementing its FAT CAT® Share Account for members 12 and under and Zard® accounts for teens 13 - 19. Offerings include:

FAT CAT Presentations that introduce elementary-age students to basic money concepts, with activities and workbooks to accompany lessons.

that introduce elementary-age students to basic money concepts, with activities and workbooks to accompany lessons. Reality of Money®, a very popular simulation that provides middle and high school students with a hands-on experience managing a household budget and making real-world financial decisions.

SECU also offers a variety of consumer financial education presentations for adult audiences, covering topics such as debt management, credit building, identity theft prevention, and retirement planning.

While special emphasis is placed on financial education during Financial Literacy Month in April, SECU’s programs and workshops are available throughout the year. For more information or to request a presentation for a school or community group, visit ncsecu.org.

About SECU

As a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 88 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with over $59 billion in assets. It serves more than 2.9 million members through 275 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and the SECU Mobile App.

Contact: Sandra Jones, SVP Communications, communications@ncsecu.org

Photo available: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c7211dd-7528-4e45-afb9-f277123c2195