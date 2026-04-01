Capital Power to host Annual General Meeting on April 28 and release 2026 Q1 results on April 29

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) will host its 2026 Annual General Meeting virtually via live audio webcast at 1:00 pm MT on Tuesday, April 28, as well as release its 2026 first quarter results before the markets open on April 29.

2026 AGM Webcast

Webcast: www.meetnow.global/MFGVCLS

An archive of the webcast will be available at www.capitalpower.com following the conference call.

The management proxy circular (available at www.capitalpower.com/AGM) provides detailed information about the business of the meeting and the voting process. The Company will only conduct the formal business of the meeting. Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will have the opportunity to ask questions related to the business of the meeting. Following the formal portion of the meeting, the Company will hold a question and answer session to answer any questions that relate to the business of the Company.

2026 Q1 Results

Capital Power will release its 2026 first quarter results before the markets open on April 29, 2026. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held the same day at 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET).

Analyst Conference Call and Webcast

Webcast: Capital Power Q1/26 Analyst Conference Call

Conference Call: Details will be sent directly to analysts.

An archive of the webcast will be available at www.capitalpower.com following the conference call.





About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is one of North America’s leading independent power producers, with approximately 12 GW of generation capacity across 35 facilities. Our portfolio includes natural gas, renewables and battery energy storage solutions. We deliver power generation at utility-scale through a flexible and resilient fleet built to meet growing electricity demand. Backed by deep expertise and an investment-grade credit rating, we provide safe, reliable power communities can depend on. We are Powering Change by Changing Power™.

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