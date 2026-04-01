TC Transcontinental Acquires PDI Group to Accelerate Growth of its In-Store Marketing Activities

MONTRÉAL, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) announces today the acquisition of Phipps Dickson Integria Group Inc. (“PDI Group” or “PDI”), a company based in Kirkland and Laval, Quebec, which provides production services for large-format signage and displays, commercial printing, as well as specialized distribution (Harling Marketing).

PDI employs 180 people and boasts state-of-the-art production facilities, which will extend TC Transcontinental’s capabilities in Quebec. This transaction follows the acquisitions of Middleton Group in June of last year, and Intergraphics and Mirazed in August.

“The PDI acquisition reflects our targeted growth strategy aimed at making TC Transcontinental a partner of choice for In-Store Marketing in Canada,” said Sam Bendavid, Chief Executive Officer-designate of TC Transcontinental. “It strengthens our ability to offer our customers integrated solutions across the country, from design through to production and distribution. Having now acquired four businesses in less than a year, we are demonstrating our ability to identify, integrate and optimize quality businesses that align with our vision.”

“PDI brings recognized expertise and complementary capabilities that will enhance our offering, expand our customer portfolio and accelerate our growth in Quebec within In-Store Marketing, a high-demand segment,” said Patrick Brayley, Chief Operating Officer-designate of TC Transcontinental. “We are delighted to welcome the PDI teams and to continue building a leading platform in Canada.”

“This acquisition strengthens the company’s long-term stability and establishes a strong foundation for continued investment in our people, operations, and innovation,” noted PDI Group CEO Gaetano DiTrapan, President Jamie Barbieri and Harling Marketing President Randy Yates. “The added scale and resources are expected to support a stable operating environment and create opportunities for our teams as the business evolves, while maintaining a continued focus on delivering value to our clients.”

Including these recent acquisitions, TC Transcontinental’s In-Store Marketing activities generate annualized revenues of close to $300 million and employ approximately 1,500 people.

About TC Transcontinental

Founded 50 years ago and close to 4,500 employees strong, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known under the TC Transcontinental brand, is a Canadian retail marketing services company, Canada's largest printer, and the Canadian leader in French-language educational publishing. Driven by the vision of a more informed, educated and prosperous society, TC Transcontinental propels its clients' success across the retail, education, book and information industries. With agility, creativity and boldness, we design and deliver innovative, high-value products and services.

The Corporation's revenues from continuing operations were $1.1 billion for the fiscal year ended October 26, 2025. Until the sale of its Packaging Sector to ProAmpac, which was completed on March 6, 2026, the Corporation was also a North American leader in flexible packaging with approximately 3,600 employees, and revenues from the Corporation's discontinued operations were $1.6 billion for the fiscal year ended October 26, 2025. For more information, please visit www.tc.tc.