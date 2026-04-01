Precision Drilling Corporation Announces Filing of Management Information Circular and Virtual-Only Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Drilling Corporation (Precision or the Company) (TSX:PD; NYSE:PDS) announces today the filing of its Management Information Circular (the Circular) issued in connection with the 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the Annual Meeting). A copy of the Circular can be downloaded from the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company’s EDGAR Next profile at www.sec.gov . The Circular is also available on Precision’s website at www.precisiondrilling.com .

Precision’s Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) for holders of its common shares (Shareholders). The Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual-only meeting format. The meeting will provide all Shareholders an equal opportunity to participate in the Annual Meeting regardless of their geographic location.

The Annual Meeting can be accessed by logging in online at https://meetnow.global/M9JFRVX . As detailed in the Circular, registered Shareholders are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if they held their common shares as of the close of business on March 25, 2026, the record date. Non-registered (beneficial) Shareholders who wish to vote and participate at the Annual Meeting will be required to appoint themselves as a proxy holder in advance of the Annual Meeting by writing their own name in the space provided on the voting instruction form provided by their intermediary, generally a bank, trust company, securities broker, trustee or other institution. Guests can listen to the Annual Meeting but will not be able to communicate or vote. In all cases, Shareholders must follow the instructions set out in their applicable proxy or voting instruction forms. If you have questions regarding your ability to participate or vote at the Annual Meeting, please review the Circular for detailed instructions or contact Computershare at 1-800-564-6253.

About Precision

Precision is a leading provider of safe and environmentally responsible High Performance, High Value services to the energy industry, offering customers access to an extensive fleet of Super Series drilling rigs. Precision has commercialized an industry-leading digital technology portfolio known as Alpha™ that utilizes advanced automation software and analytics to generate efficient, predictable, and repeatable results for energy customers. Our drilling services are enhanced by our EverGreen™ suite of environmental solutions, which bolsters our commitment to reducing the environmental impact of our operations. Additionally, Precision offers well service rigs, rental equipment and camps all backed by a comprehensive mix of technical support services and skilled, experienced personnel.

Precision is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “PD” and on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “PDS”.

Additional Information

For more information about Precision, please visit our website at www.precisiondrilling.com or contact:

Lavonne Zdunich, CPA, CA

Vice President, Investor Relations

403.716.4500