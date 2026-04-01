John Sooker Named Chief Executive Officer of SERVPRO

16+-Year SERVPRO Leader with Deep Franchise and Operational Experience

to Build on Performance and Lead Next Phase of Growth and Execution

GALLATIN, Tenn., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Servpro Industries, LLC (“SERVPRO”), a leader in cleanup, restoration and construction services, today announced that John Sooker has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Sooker succeeds Brett T. Ponton, who will be departing the company as part of a leadership transition.

Mr. Sooker has spent more than 16 years in senior leadership roles at SERVPRO, most recently serving as President and Chief Operating Officer, where he helped lead the business through a period of significant growth and increased scale. Since joining the company in 2010, he has been deeply involved in the day-to-day leadership of SERVPRO, with responsibility across national accounts, operations, franchise support and developing national residential and commercial capabilities. During his tenure, SERVPRO has expanded to more than 2,300 locations across the United States and Canada, strengthened its operating platform and continued to grow its presence across residential, commercial and large-loss services.

“SERVPRO plays an essential role in communities across North America, with a trusted brand built over nearly six decades and a franchise system that shows up every day for homeowners, businesses and communities in their most critical moments,” said David D’Alessandro, Chairman of SERVPRO. “John has spent 16 years helping strengthen this business from the inside – working alongside franchise owners, leading critical parts of the organization and ensuring the business continues to operate at a high level as it has grown. We’re confident John’s operational leadership and deep familiarity with the business make him the ideal leader to build on our momentum and continue driving growth for the benefit of our franchise owners and clients.”

“At SERVPRO, we’re proud of our legacy as the service provider who shows up when people need help most, whether it’s responding to fires, floods, storms or other unexpected disruptions, and helping homeowners and businesses get back on their feet,” said Mr. Sooker. “For the past 16 years, I’ve had the opportunity to work across the organization as we’ve grown the business and supported a network of remarkable franchise owners delivering critical cleanup, restoration and construction services every day. I am proud of the strong relationship with our franchise owners and the foundation we’ve built. I look forward to continuously strengthening how we operate and ensuring SERVPRO continues to be the #1 trusted partner clients and customers rely on in moments that matter.”

“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Brett for his leadership and contributions to SERVPRO over the past two and a half years,” continued Mr. D’Alessandro. “During that time, Brett played a key role in strengthening the company’s operating capabilities, expanding its service offerings and helping position the business for its next phase of growth. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

In recent years, SERVPRO has continued to strengthen its position as the brand leader in the restoration and construction business, supported by a strong network of locally owned operations and a growing national presence. The company has invested in its operating platform, enhanced support for franchise owners, expanded its national accounts capabilities and maintained a broad, diversified client base. SERVPRO continues to earn industry recognition as a top franchise organization, including the #1 ranking in the restoration services category for Entrepreneur magazine’s 2026 edition of its Franchise 500 for the 23rd straight year, reflecting the strength of its brand and execution.

About SERVPRO®

For nearly 60 years, SERVPRO has been a trusted leader in fire and water cleanup and restoration services, construction, mold mitigation, biohazard and pathogen remediation. SERVPRO’s professional services network of more than 2,350 individually owned and operated franchises spans the United States and Canada, responding to property damage emergencies large and small – from million-square-foot commercial facilities to individual homes. When disaster strikes, homeowners, business owners and major insurance companies alike rely on SERVPRO to help make it “Like it never even happened.”

Media Contact

Kate Kelley / Madeline Jones

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

ServPro-JF@joelefrank.com

(212) 355-4449

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/378c5fc7-f9c9-4fe9-b15f-a3dc3f20cc99



