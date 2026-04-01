Canon Announces Hiroto Kato as President and CEO of Canon Canada Inc.

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced that Hiroto Kato has been appointed to the position of President and CEO of Canon Canada Inc.

Previously serving as Vice President of Imaging Products and Solutions at Canon U.S.A., Mr. Kato started his career at Canon Inc. in 1997, and spent 29 years in progressively senior roles at both Canon Inc. and Canon U.S.A. locations. Following an initial tenure at Canon U.S.A. from 2009 to 2013, he returned to Canon Inc., where he rose to the ranks before transferring back to Canon U.S.A. in July 2022 and was promoted to Vice President in 2023.

“I am honored to join the talented team at Canon Canada,” said Mr. Kato. “I look forward to building on our strong foundations, supporting our customers, and contributing positively to the local communities we serve.”

“As Canon continues to grow, innovate, and strengthen its industry position, this transition marks a pivotal new chapter,” said Sammy Kobayashi, President and CEO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “We are certain that this new leadership will enhance our strong foundation and propel us forward with fresh clarity, purpose, and energy. The combined experience, vision, and dedication Mr. Kato brings to this role will be crucial in ensuring our sustained success.”

Hiroto Kato succeeds Mikio (Mick) Takagi, who has assumed the role of President and COO of Canon China Co., Ltd.

“I would like to also congratulate Mr. Takagi in his new role leading Canon China,” said Mr. Kobayashi. “We are confident that under his leadership, he will continue to strengthen its market position.”

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa .

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

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