Mullen Group Ltd. 2026 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

OKOTOKS, Alberta, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: MTL) Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group" and/or the "Corporation") intends to release its 2026 First Quarter earnings results on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at 6:00 a.m. ET, and has scheduled a conference call and webcast as follows:

Date: April 23, 2026 Time: 10:00 a.m. ET Pre-Registration: registration link Upon registering, you will receive a calendar booking by email with dial in details and a unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue. Registration will remain open until the end of the conference call. Dial-in: 1-833-752-3592 (for participants in North America) 1-647-846-8386 (International participants) Webcast: www.mullen-group.com Replay: Two weeks until May 7, 2026, by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (Canada/US toll free) or 1-412-317-0088 (International toll), access code 3484213 followed by the pound key.



About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is a public company with a long history of acquiring companies in the transportation and logistics industries. Today, we have one of the largest portfolios of logistics companies in North America, providing a wide range of transportation, customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution services through a network of independently operated businesses. Service offerings include less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics, customs brokerage, and specialized hauling transportation. In addition, our businesses provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL". Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Contact Information

Mr. Murray Mullen - Chair and Senior Executive Officer

Mr. Richard Maloney - President and Senior Operating Officer

Mr. Carson Urlacher - Senior Financial Officer

Ms. Joanna Scott - Senior Corporate Officer

Mr. Lee Hellyer - Senior Commercial Officer

121A - 31 Southridge Drive

Okotoks, Alberta, Canada T1S 2N3

Telephone: 403-995-5200

Fax: 403-995-5296