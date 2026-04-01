Swiss Water Announces Slate of Board of Directors and Cooperation Agreement with Largest Shareholder for upcoming AGM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSX:SWP) (“Swiss Water” or “the Company”), a leading specialty coffee company and premium green coffee decaffeinator, announced its AGM to be held on Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 2:00pm PT (date of record: April 13, 2026), by way of a virtual meeting with the meeting to approve the Company's 2025 financial statements and other resolutions to be provided in the Company's Management Information Circular and Proxy.

The Company also announces that it has entered into a cooperation agreement (the “Agreement”) with Properly Investment Company Ltd. ("Properly Investments"), the Company's largest shareholder owning approximately 16.4% of the common shares outstanding. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to nominate Mr. Mark Vendramin, Chief Investment Officer, of Properly Investments along with an additional slate of six of the Company's current Directors bringing the total number of nominated Directors to seven. The full slate of Directors being nominated are: Frank A. Dennis, Roland W. Veit, Robert B. Johnston, Nancy L. McKenzie, Alan Wallace, Eric Yanagi and Mark Vendramin.

The Agreement provides that Properly Investments will vote in favour of the full board slate as well as the other resolutions being proposed at the upcoming 2026 Annual General Meeting.

In addition, the Company has initiated a search for an additional independent Director with an internationally recognized search firm to support further Board renewal over the coming year. Mr. Vendramin will serve on the Board’s Corporate Governance and Compensation Committee and on a Board working group leading this director search process on behalf of the Corporate Governance Committee and the Board.

Mr. Vendramin has over 20 years of experience in investments, including capital markets, corporate finance, debt financing and governance. He is currently Chief Investment Officer of Properly Investments, a Calgary-based family office where he is responsible for capital allocation, investment strategy, and portfolio construction, as well as governance oversight of portfolio companies. He has worked closely with management teams and boards to drive operational performance, optimize capital structures, and execute value creation initiatives across a concentrated portfolio of public and private investments.

Mr. Vendramin noted, “I appreciate the opportunity to join the Board and look forward to working with my fellow directors and management to support its continued growth.”

“We are pleased to reach this constructive Agreement with Properly Investments and welcome Mark to the Board,” said Alan Wallace, Chair of Swiss Water. “He brings a depth of experience and judgment that will be a valuable addition to our Board as we continue to execute on our strategies. The Board is aligned and focused on driving shareholder value through operational excellence, increased cash flow generation, and improved balance sheet strength.”

For more information, please contact:

Iain Carswell, Chief Financial Officer

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.

Phone: 1-604-420-4050

Email: investor-relations@swisswater.com

Website: investor.swisswater.com

About Swiss Water

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. is a leading specialty coffee company and a premium green coffee decaffeinator that employs the proprietary Swiss Water® Process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemical solvents such as methylene chloride. It also owns Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions Inc., a green coffee handling and storage business. Both businesses are located in Delta, British Columbia, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, such statements may include such words as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan”, “anticipate” and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance, as well as management’s current estimates, which are based on numerous assumptions and may prove to be incorrect. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks related to processing volumes and sales growth, operating results, the supply of utilities, the supply of coffee and packaging materials, supply of labour force, general industry conditions, commodity price risks, technology, competition, foreign exchange rates, construction timing, costs and financing of capital projects, a potential impact of any pandemics, global and local climate changes, changes in interest rates, inflation, transportation availability, and general economic conditions. The forward-looking statements and financial outlook information contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except to the extent required by applicable securities law, Swiss Water undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in management’s expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those described.