Kinross to announce Q1 results on April 29, 2026

Company to hold virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Meeting materials are now available

TORONTO, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K; NYSE: KGC) (the “Company”) will release its financial statements and operating results for the first quarter of 2026 on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, after market close. On Thursday, April 30, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. EDT Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:

Canada & US toll-free – (888) 596-4144; Conference ID: 9425112

Outside of Canada & US – +1 (646) 968-2525; Conference ID: 9425112

Replay (available up to 14 days after the call):

Canada & US toll-free – +1 (800) 770-2030; Conference ID: 9425112 #

Outside of Canada & US – +1 (609) 800-9909; Conference ID: 9425112 #

You may also access the conference call on a listen-only basis via webcast at our website www.kinross.com. The audio webcast will be archived on www.kinross.com.

Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Kinross’ Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

The Company has elected to hold a virtual meeting via a live audio webcast to continue to provide enhanced flexibility and opportunity for shareholder participation irrespective of their geographic location and share ownership.

The virtual meeting will be accessible online at: https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-541-772-335

Voting and participation instructions for eligible shareholders are provided in the Company’s Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular.

The link to the virtual meeting will also be accessible at www.kinross.com and will be archived for later use. The 2025 Annual Report, Management Information Circular, Annual Information Form and Form 40-F have also been filed with SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov). Shareholders may also receive a copy of Kinross’ audited financial statements without charge upon request to Kinross Gold’s Investor Relations Department, 25 York Street, 17th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5J 2V5 or to info@kinross.com.

Access Kinross’ Management Information Circular and 2025 Annual Report here:

https://www.kinross.com/news-and-investors/default.aspx?section=meeting

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: KGC).

Media Contact

Samantha Sheffield

Director, Corporate Communications

phone: 416-365-3034

Samantha.Sheffield@Kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact

David Shaver

Executive Vice-President, Investor Relations & Communications

phone: 416-365-2854

InvestorRelations@Kinross.com

Source: Kinross Gold Corporation