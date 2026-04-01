Flow Capital Announces a US$1.75M Follow-On Investment in MiniLuxe

TORONTO, ON, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital”), a leading provider of flexible growth capital and alternative debt solutions, announces its fourth follow-on investment in MiniLuxe Holding Corp. (TSXV: MNLX) (“MiniLuxe” or the “Company”), comprising a total commitment of up to US$1.75 million, with a first tranche advance of US$1.35 million. Since its founding, MiniLuxe has been ambitiously transforming the nail care and self-care space through its chain of elevated nail studios and proprietary clean, non-toxic product line.

Flow Capital has supported MiniLuxe as a trusted capital partner since its early stages, and this latest commitment, if fully drawn, would bring the total aggregate investment to US$7.925 million across four deployments. This funding positions MiniLuxe to build on its high-performing studio fleet and non-toxic nail care products, and strengthens its opportunity to expand through franchising, joint ventures, and acquisitions.

Growing companies seeking flexible, covenant-light, founder-friendly growth capital are encouraged to apply at flowcap.com/get-funding .

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a publicly listed provider of flexible growth capital, alternative debt solutions, and small equity investments for high-growth companies. Since its inception in 2018, the company has provided financing to businesses in the US, the UK, and Canada, helping them achieve accelerated growth without the dilutive impact of equity financing or the complexities of traditional bank loans. Flow Capital focuses on revenue-generating, VC-backed, and founder-owned companies seeking $2 to $10 million in capital to drive their continued expansion.

Learn more at www.flowcap.com .

About MiniLuxe

MiniLuxe is a lifestyle brand and talent empowerment platform servicing the beauty and self-care industry. MiniLuxe focuses on delivering high-quality nail care and esthetic services and offers a suite of trusted proprietary products that are used in the Company’s owned-and-operated studio services. For over a decade, MiniLuxe has been elevating industry standards through healthier, ultra-hygienic services, a modern design esthetic, socially responsible labor practices, and better-for-you, cleaner products. MiniLuxe aims to radically transform a highly fragmented and under-regulated self-care and nail care industry through its brand, standards, and technology platform that collectively enable better talent and client experiences. For its clients, MiniLuxe offers best-in-class self-care services and better-for-you products, and for nail care and beauty professionals, MiniLuxe seeks to become the employer of choice. In addition to creating long-term durable economic returns for stakeholders, the Company seeks to positively impact and empower one of the most diverse and largest hourly worker segments through professional development and certification, economic mobility, and company ownership opportunities (e.g., equity participation and future franchise opportunities). Since its inception, MiniLuxe has performed over 4 million services. The Company is a Delaware corporation based in Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.miniluxe.com .

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.

Alex Baluta

Chief Executive Officer

alex@flowcap.com

47 Colborne Street, Suite 303,

Toronto, Ontario M5E 1P8

Miniluxe Holding Corp.

Christine Mastrangelo

Corporate Secretary and Investor Relations

cmastrangelo@miniluxe.com

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward-looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Flow or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Flow assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.