Business First Bancshares, Inc. Schedules Q1 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call for April 27

BATON ROUGE, La., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFST), the parent company of b1BANK, announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, before the market opens on Monday, April 27, 2026. Executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results later that morning at 9:00 a.m. CST.

Participants may join the call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (toll-free, North America only) and entering Conference ID 4364723, or by requesting the Business First Bancshares conference call.

A live webcast of the call will be available at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6n7xau4t

A corresponding slide presentation will be accessible on the b1BANK website at:

https://www.b1bank.com/shareholder-info

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Business First Bancshares, Inc., (Nasdaq: BFST) through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, had $8.2 billion in assets, $5.7 billion in assets under management through b1BANK’s affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW) (not including $1.0 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW) and operates banking centers and loan production offices in markets across Louisiana and Texas providing commercial and personal banking products and services. b1BANK is recognized as a 2024 Mastercard “Innovation Award” winner and multiyear winner of American Banker Magazine’s “Best Banks to Work For.” Visit b1BANK.com for more information.

Media Contact: Misty Albrecht b1BANK 225.286.7879 media@b1BANK.com Investor Relations Contact: Gregory Robertson Matt Sealy 337.721.2701 225.388.6116 Gregory.Robertson@b1BANK.com Matt.Sealy@b1BANK.com



