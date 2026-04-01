REE Medical Partners With Military Makeover with Montel® to Bring National Visibility to VA Disability Benefits for America's Veterans

HOUSTON, Texas, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REE Medical, a veteran-focused medical coordination company serving 95,000+ veterans nationwide, announced its partnership with Military Makeover with Montel, the acclaimed home renovation series airing on Lifetime Television. REE Medical will be featured in an upcoming episode, bringing national visibility to one of the most significant challenges facing today’s veteran community: understanding and accessing the VA disability benefits they have rightfully earned through their service.

Produced by BrandStar Entertainment and hosted by Montel Williams, Military Makeover with Montel® transforms the homes and lives of deserving military families by connecting them with mission-aligned brands and organizations committed to serving those who have served. REE Medical’s participation reflects its core mission: to connect veterans with competent, transparent medical coordination services that provide the thorough documentation they need to support their VA disability claims.

“Every day, veterans who have earned their VA disability benefits go without them -- not because they don’t qualify, but because they don’t know where to turn. Partnering with Military Makeover with Montel connects REE Medical with the veterans and families who need to know we exist. We are proud to stand alongside a program that honors service with action, and we look forward to connecting more veterans with the accurate, medical documentation they deserve.”

-- Patrick Schneider , CEO, REE Medical

“Our goal with Military Makeover is to give back a small part of what our service men and women and their families have given for our freedom. Partnerships with amazing brands like REE Medical allow us to get these life-changing makeovers completed. We are deeply grateful to all the REE Medical staff volunteers who came out each day to collaborate during this 45th season of Military Makeover.”

-- Scott Moss, EVP of Programming & President of Integrated Partnerships, BrandStar Entertainment

REE Medical’s segment is scheduled to air on April 2nd on Lifetime Television and will stream at MilitaryMakeover.tv. Following its premiere, an HD video file will be made available to REE Medical for cross-promotional use across owned, earned, and paid channels.

Veterans and their families can learn more about the partnership at reemedical.com/military-makeover or get started at www.reemedical.com .

About REE Medical

REE Medical is a neutral, third-party medical coordination company connecting veterans with the accurate, competent, and transparent medical documentation they need to support their VA disability claims. Serving 95,000+ veterans with a 95% success rate, REE Medical works with a nationwide network of independent medical providers to ensure every veteran’s service-connected conditions are thoroughly and accurately documented. REE Medical does not provide legal advice or claims representation -- it coordinates access to the medical evidence veterans need to make their strongest case. Learn more at www.reemedical.com.

About Military Makeover with Montel

Military Makeover with Montel®, A BrandStar Original, is America’s leading branded reality TV show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, who creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The cast includes co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes as well as non-profits and the local community. Military Makeover airs on Lifetime® and on the American Forces Network which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation – and the lives – of these deserving families.