Bird Canada Has Landed in Penticton

Penticton, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bird Canada officially launched in Penticton on March 30th and will deploy up to 350 e-vehicles, including e-bikes and e-scooters across Penticton as part of a two-year exclusive contract.

Micromobility is designed for everyday movement, connecting locals to public transit networks already in place, and making Canadian cities more liveable without the use of a car. Locals can hop on a Bird Canada e-scooter or e-bike when commuting to and from work, running errands or simply exploring the city.

Bird Canada is the country’s longest serving Canadian owned and operated micromobility provider and one of the most established shared micromobility brands, operating e-scooter and e-bike programs in 30 Canadian cities and 200+ cities internationally. As a long-term partner to cities, campuses, and organizations, Bird helps communities reduce reliance on cars and improve everyday mobility.

This will mark Bird Canada’s third city of operation throughout the Okanagan region, continuing operations in Vernon and having recently launched in Kamloops in March 2026. Throughout Western Canada, Bird also operates in Calgary, Edmonton, Stony Plain, Spruce Grove, Lethbridge, Okotoks, Medicine Hat, Leduc, Cranbrook and St-Albert.

The program is also expected to boost the local economy, with a reported 84% of micromobility trips historically being tied to local visits at restaurants, cafés and shops, increasing foot traffic and street level activity. For example, in Hamilton Ontario, it’s estimated that the increased foot traffic to local storefronts brought on by Bird Canada contributed over $3,600,000 in the 2025 season alone.

Bird was awarded an exclusive contract back in Fall 2025 and will continue to work in partnership with the City of Penticton. “We’re thrilled to officially launch in Penticton, marking our third city in the Okanagan.” Says Stewart Lyons, Bird Canada’s Chief Executive Officer. “This expansion reflects our commitment to providing convenient, sustainable transportation options, helping to connect Canadians closer together. After many months of hard work, we’re excited to partner with the community and contribute to Penticton’s vibrant, forward-looking landscape”.

“Bringing e-scooters and e-bikes into our micro-mobility program is another simple way to make sure we’re supporting ongoing sustainability efforts as we build more resilient infrastructure,” said Dave Kassian, Penticton's sustainability supervisor.

Riders must comply with local riding laws including a maximum speed of 25 km/h. The vehicles will be permitted for use on roads with up to a 50 km/h speed limit as well as bike lanes, multi-use paths, and designated park areas. Sidewalk riding is not allowed. The minimum riding age is 16 years old, and all must wear a helmet.

You can download the Bird App on the App Store, or Google Play. First time riders in Penticton can use code: RIDEPEN to get their first ride free.

Bird Canada also runs a nationwide Access Program, offering a 50% discount to all riders who identify as Indigenous, beneficiaries or volunteers of social service organizations, veterans or healthcare workers. To register eligible riders can scan the QR code below, or email Bird Canada at access@bird.co.

“Transportation is often one of the biggest barriers for people within our communities,” said Heather van der Gaag from United Way BC. “If you can’t get to work, if you can’t get to school, you don’t thrive.” The Bird Canada Access Program was started to strengthen our communities across the country, and provide not only a sustainable, but equitable form of transportation.