HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding Launches Guided Missile Destroyer George M. Neal (DDG 131)

PASCAGOULA, Miss., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division successfully launched future USS George M. Neal (DDG 131) today, marking a major construction milestone for the fourth Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer to be built at the shipyard.

In the weeks leading up to launch, shipbuilders completed key construction work, secured major components and performed inspections to ensure the ship was ready to enter the water. The ship was then translated from land into the dry dock, where teams conducted final checks before flooding the dock and allowing the destroyer to float for the first time.

“Launching DDG 131 is a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication of our Ingalls shipbuilders,” said Chris Brown, Ingalls Shipbuilding DDG 51 program manager. “Seeing the ship reach the water for the first time is a proud moment for everyone involved and a real testament to the people who make this work possible for our U.S. Navy.”

Photos accompanying this release are available at: http://hii.com/news/hiis-ingalls-shipbuilding-launches-guided-missile-destroyer-george-m-neal-ddg-131/.

DDG 131 is named for George M. Neal, a Korean War veteran and an aviation machinist’s mate third class who was awarded the Navy Cross for his heroic actions while attempting to rescue a fellow service member under enemy fire.

As a Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, DDG 131 represents the next generation of surface combatants for the U.S. Navy, featuring the Flight III AN/SPY-6 (V)1 radar system and the Aegis Baseline 10 combat system, designed to counter threats well into the 21st century.

Following today’s launch, George M. Neal will move into the next phase of construction, which includes outfitting, systems activation and testing in preparation for sea trials.

For more information about the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer program at HII, visit: https://hii.com/what-we-do/capabilities/guided-missile-destroyers/.

About HII

HII is America’s largest shipbuilder, delivering the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

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HII on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wearehii



Contact:

Kimberly Aguillard

Kimberly.K.Aguillard@HII-co.com

(228) 355-5663

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc98ba88-b5fc-4a18-8894-ccdb7e60ca5e



