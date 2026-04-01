Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Reports Financial Results for 2025

EAGAN, Minn., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota family of companies (Blue Cross) reported a combined $353 million in operating losses on $10.4 billion in fully insured premium revenue for 2025. This represents an operating margin loss of approximately 3 percent. The reported operating loss includes a premium deficiency reserve of $150 million to cover continued claims expenses that exceed forecasted premium revenue.

Strong investment portfolio performance resulted in Blue Cross closing out the year with a positive net income of $83 million.

Overall, Blue Cross paid $9.8 billion for members’ medical and pharmacy services in 2025, or nearly $27 million in claims on a daily basis. This represents an increase of $1.7 billion in claims spending over the year prior.

Unfavorable performance in federal and state government health programs – particularly in Medicare Advantage and Medicaid – were the primary drivers of operating losses. Contributing factors include increasing costs and utilization of specialty medications (including GLP-1s) and hospital inpatient services.

In the Medicare market, ongoing federal regulatory challenges – including reimbursement levels where rates for payers have not kept pace with rising cost and usage trends – have intensified financial pressures and market volatility.

At the local level, ongoing cost pressures led to multiple carriers in Minnesota either reducing benefits and geographic service areas, dropping plan offerings, or withdrawing from Medicare completely. Due to this unprecedented market disruption, Blue Cross experienced a significant influx of Medicare enrollments in 2025. This rapid expansion in membership came with additional requirements to expand operational and administrative capabilities needed for delivering covered health plan services to new enrollees.

The same volatility existed in Medicaid, where large enrollment gains contributed to operational losses in the administration of Prepaid Medical Assistance Program (state Medicaid) and MinnesotaCare (low-cost health coverage for low-income individuals and families).

“While I have the utmost confidence in our ability to provide financial stewardship in a very challenging environment, it is imperative for us to make significant changes in how we fulfill our non-profit mission over the long term,” said Dana Erickson, president and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota.

“Our strong balance sheet and disciplined financial management enable us to persevere through down cycles and support our members,” continued Erickson. “While financial resilience gives Blue Cross some flexibility to navigate volatility, long-term stability requires a path where payments coming in truly cover the actual cost of care. For nearly a century, Blue Cross has been here for Minnesotans. That history shows how we can successfully navigate challenges and deliver long-term stability for our state, our communities and all of our stakeholders.”

Additional results for the year

Blue Cross reached a number of strategic milestones in 2025, including:

Mission: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota was one of the first health plans in the nation to earn Mental Health/Substance Use Disorder Parity accreditation from URAC (Utilization Review Accreditation Commission). The accreditation demonstrates leadership in advancing behavioral health care and exceeding federal compliance standards.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota was one of the first health plans in the nation to earn Mental Health/Substance Use Disorder Parity accreditation from URAC (Utilization Review Accreditation Commission). The accreditation demonstrates leadership in advancing behavioral health care and exceeding federal compliance standards. Affordability: Over a three-year span (2023-2025), Blue Cross activated numerous initiatives to lower administrative expenses and healthcare costs, resulting in nearly $600 million in savings.

Over a three-year span (2023-2025), Blue Cross activated numerous initiatives to lower administrative expenses and healthcare costs, resulting in nearly $600 million in savings. Growth: Total enrollment for the year exceeded 3 million, which is the highest level of membership in the 93-year history of the organization.





2025 Community Highlights

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota has a mission to pave the way for everyone to achieve their healthiest life. The statewide work of 2025 supported this mission by improving health outcomes across a range of areas, touching every part of the state.

In 2025, $8 million was donated to organizations across the state by the Blue Cross Community Health Division to improve health outcomes for all — supporting over 100 Minnesota organizations. Added to this community commitment, the Blue Cross Foundation gave grants totaling $4.2 million.

Blue Cross also contributed more than 14,450 volunteer hours, donated by 1,200 associates to local charitable organizations across Minnesota.

The 2025 Report to the Community can be found at: Bluecrossmn.com/about-us/report-community

Blue Cross was also recognized as a top employer in the Star Tribune Top 200 Workplaces for a fifth consecutive year, Forbes Magazine America’s Best Workplace Cultures, ranking 49th out of 600 nationally, and Lifeworks Employer of the Year for commitment to hiring, and support of, people with disabilities.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

For more than 90 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Bluecrossmn.com) has supported our members by ensuring access to high quality care at an affordable price. Our 3 million members can be found in every Minnesota county, all 50 states and on four continents. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Jim McManus | 651.662.2282

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

Jim.McManus@bluecrossmn.com