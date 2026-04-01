RingClear Claims Evaluated: The Empower Health Labs' Advanced Tinnitus Complex is the Leading Ear Ringing Relief Formula

Tallmadge, OH, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The phrase "leading ear ringing relief formula" reflects the product's marketing positioning and is not an independently verified market ranking.

This article contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This is an informational overview and does not constitute medical, health, or dietary advice. All product details described below are stated as presented by the company and should be verified directly on the official website before any purchasing decision. Dietary supplements are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This informational overview covers RingClear, a dietary supplement developed by Empower Health Labs, and examines how the product is positioned within the hearing support category based on publicly available product information.

In this context, "claims evaluated" refers to a breakdown of how the product is described in relation to ingredient research and general tinnitus-related scientific literature. It does not represent a clinical evaluation of the finished product.

If you've seen ads or social media content about RingClear by Empower Health Labs and started researching on your own, you probably have a specific set of questions. Is the product legitimate? What does the ingredient research actually say? And does the formula deliver enough active compound per capsule to be meaningful based on published studies?

These are common questions consumers explore when researching products in this category.

Current product details, pricing, and terms can be confirmed by View the current RingClear offer (official Empower Health Labs page).

Individual results vary. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before starting any new supplement regimen, especially if you have existing hearing or neurological conditions or are taking prescription medication.

What Is RingClear

RingClear is a dietary supplement marketed as a tinnitus support formula. The product is manufactured in the United States by Empower Health Laboratories. The company is based in New York, with a returns and fulfillment facility located in Tallmadge, Ohio. Credit card charges are processed under the Empower Health Labs name.

The product is sold as a capsule-based supplement containing what the company describes as 12 natural ingredients sourced globally and manufactured in a GMP-certified facility in the USA. The brand's published materials describe these ingredients as designed to support auditory health through mechanisms involving circulation, inflammation response, and neurological function.

The company positions RingClear as what it describes as a "leading ear ringing relief formula." That positioning reflects the brand's own marketing language. No independent market data reviewed for this overview ranked RingClear against other products in the hearing support category. Consumers encountering this phrase should understand it as brand positioning rather than an independently verified market claim.

The Hearing Support Category: Context for Consumers

Tinnitus — the perception of ringing, buzzing, hissing, or other sounds without an external source — affects a substantial portion of the adult population. Published data from the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD) indicates that approximately 10 to 25 percent of adults experience some form of tinnitus.

The hearing support supplement category has expanded considerably as consumer interest in natural approaches to auditory wellness has grown. Products in this space typically combine botanical extracts, B vitamins, and circulatory-support compounds. The category ranges from single-ingredient formulas to multi-ingredient proprietary blends like RingClear.

Because this category relates directly to health decisions, consumers are encouraged to evaluate information carefully. Marketing language in this space frequently references published ingredient research, institutional studies, and neuroscience findings. The critical distinction consumers need to make is whether that research was conducted on the specific finished product they're considering or on individual compounds in isolation under controlled study conditions.

That distinction shapes everything that follows in this overview.

Brain-Auditory Research: What the Science Describes and How RingClear References It

The central narrative behind RingClear connects the supplement to research suggesting that tinnitus involves neurological processing in the brain rather than purely mechanical ear damage. The company's sales page references a 2007 study published in Progress in Brain Research from the University of Konstanz in Germany, characterizing it as evidence that chronic tinnitus has "nothing to do with your ears" and "everything to do with your brain."

The underlying concept — that chronic tinnitus involves complex brain-auditory interactions — is supported by published peer-reviewed research. A 2009 study in BMC Biology by Schlee and colleagues examined cortical hub mapping in tinnitus patients and identified patterns of abnormal brain network activity. A 2015 study in Current Biology by Sedley and others used intracranial mapping to investigate cortical tinnitus systems. A separate study published in The Journal of Physiology examined synaptic mechanisms relevant to brain disorders. These studies, which are listed in the brand's own scientific references section, contribute to a growing scientific understanding of how the brain processes — and sometimes misprocesses — auditory signals.

Here's the important distinction for anyone doing their own research: these studies examined neurological mechanisms and brain imaging — not RingClear or any specific dietary supplement formulation. The institutions studied neurological phenomena broadly. Attributing their findings directly to this product would be inaccurate.

The company references this body of research to frame its product's approach, and the general direction of the science is real. But ingredient-category research and general tinnitus neuroscience provide context for the formulation approach — they do not constitute evidence that RingClear as a finished product produces specific outcomes in users.

RingClear Ingredient Breakdown: What the Label Discloses

The product information published on the company's website lists 12 ingredients in the RingClear formula. Here's what is known about each one at the ingredient level, along with how the brand describes its role in the formula.

Hibiscus — The brand describes this as calming the nervous system, supporting circulation, and potentially muting distorting noise signals. At the ingredient level, hibiscus has published research examining its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, primarily in cardiovascular contexts. These studies examined hibiscus extract in isolation at specific dosages — not as part of a multi-ingredient tinnitus supplement. Hibiscus may interact with blood pressure medications; consult your healthcare provider if this applies to you.

Hawthorn Berry — Described by the brand as supporting nerve relaxation and relieving congestion-related symptoms. Hawthorn berry has been studied for its cardiovascular and microcirculation-supporting properties. The research examined hawthorn independently at known dosages.

Olive Leaf Extract — The product page describes this as targeting ear canal inflammation and guarding against infections. Olive leaf contains oleuropein, a compound studied for its anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective potential in published peer-reviewed literature.

Niacin (Vitamin B3) — The brand states this ingredient supports cell repair, smooth muscle relaxation, and increased inner ear blood flow. Niacin is well-studied for its role in vasodilation and circulation. Published research on niacin and hearing health has produced mixed findings, with some studies suggesting potential circulation benefits at specific dosages — typically ranging from 100 mg to well over 1,000 mg daily depending on the study and indication.

Garlic — Described as addressing cold symptoms affecting the ears, decreasing ear inflammation, and increasing blood flow to small ear vessels. Garlic has published research supporting its anti-inflammatory and circulatory properties. Studies specifically linking garlic supplementation to tinnitus reduction remain limited. Garlic has mild blood-thinning properties — if you take anticoagulant medication, discuss this with your physician before use.

Vitamin B6 — The brand describes this as reducing dizziness, promoting brain health, and managing ear inflammation. Vitamin B6 has a well-established role in nerve function and neurotransmitter synthesis. Research on B6 deficiency and auditory symptoms exists, though supplementation studies for tinnitus specifically remain limited in scope.

Vitamin B12 — Described as assisting red blood cell formation, repairing small blood vessel damage in the ear, and helping prevent excessive ringing. A study published in the American Journal of Otolaryngology identified an association between B12 deficiency and tinnitus in some patient populations. Supplementation outcome data varies across published studies.

Buchu Leaves — The brand describes these as acting as a barrier to infections, reducing fevers, and lowering ear pressure. Buchu is a traditional botanical with limited published clinical research specific to auditory health.

Juniper Berries and Uva Ursi — Described by the brand as cleaning the brain of toxins, reducing bacteria, and providing antioxidant properties. Both botanicals have traditional use as detoxifying agents. Clinical research specifically connecting these ingredients to tinnitus or auditory improvement is limited in the published literature.

Green Tea — The brand states this lowers inflammation, may help reduce hearing challenges, and improves brain function. Green tea and its active compound EGCG have been extensively studied for antioxidant and neuroprotective properties. Published research on green tea and cognitive health is substantial. Studies examining EGCG typically use 200-600 mg per dose. Studies specific to tinnitus outcomes are limited.

Vitamin C — The product page describes this as shielding the brain against tinnitus and other neurological conditions while lessening ringing sounds. Vitamin C is a well-established antioxidant with published research supporting its role in protecting neural tissue from oxidative damage. The brand's specific claims about protection against neurological diseases extend beyond what ingredient-level supplementation research has established for this compound at typical supplement dosages.

This is ingredient-level research. RingClear as a finished product has not been clinically studied. These individual findings do not mean RingClear replaces prescribed treatment for tinnitus or any other condition.

How the Proprietary Blend Structure Affects What Consumers Can Verify

This is one of the most important sections in this overview for anyone seriously evaluating the product.

RingClear uses a proprietary blend — meaning the label discloses which ingredients are included but does not reveal exact amounts for each one. The total proprietary blend weight per capsule is not clearly stated on the publicly available product information reviewed for this overview.

Proprietary blends are common across the dietary supplement industry. They protect formulation trade secrets but limit your ability to compare individual ingredient dosages against the amounts used in published research studies.

Here's why that matters practically. The brand's website describes the formula as containing "12 clinically-proven ingredients." A more precise characterization: several of these ingredients have been individually studied in published research. Those studies used specific, disclosed dosages — often substantially higher than what a shared multi-ingredient blend typically delivers per ingredient.

For context: published niacin studies examining circulatory benefits have used dosages ranging from 100 mg to over 1,000 mg daily. Green tea extract studies commonly use 200-600 mg of EGCG. Berberine research — while not directly relevant here — illustrates the broader dosing principle with studies using 900 to 1,500 mg daily. When twelve ingredients share a single blend, the mathematical reality is that most individual compounds are present at fractions of their research-studied amounts.

That doesn't mean the product has no potential value. It means that if you're comparing the formula against published research, the dosing gap between standalone ingredient studies and a multi-ingredient proprietary blend is worth factoring into your evaluation.

A full-disclosure label — which lists each ingredient with its specific dosage per serving — would allow consumers and healthcare providers to make direct comparisons against published research ranges. If individual dosing information matters to your evaluation, the company's customer support team may be able to provide additional detail.

The Brand's Marketing Language: What Consumers Should Evaluate Carefully

Several phrases used on the product's sales page deserve careful consideration before purchasing:

"The only product in the world with a proprietary blend of all-natural ingredients sourced from around the globe, designed to eliminate that incessant ear buzzing once and for all" — This combines a uniqueness claim and an outcome claim. The assertion that it is the "only product in the world" with this type of blend is not substantiated by independent market data. "Eliminate" and "once and for all" imply permanent resolution, which no dietary supplement can guarantee. This language is best understood as aspirational marketing rather than a clinical commitment.

"12 clinically-proven ingredients" — Individual ingredients have been studied in published research. "Clinically proven" in this context describes ingredient-level findings in isolation at specific dosages — not this specific proprietary blend at undisclosed dosages.

"This life-saving treatment for tinnitus" — Tinnitus is generally not classified as a life-threatening condition, and dietary supplements cannot legally be positioned as "treatments" under FDA regulations. This language is promotional framing.

Claims about Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and dementia protection — The brand's website describes Vitamin C as "shielding your brain against tinnitus, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's" and recommends multi-bottle purchases to "fight Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and other terrible brain disorders." These are serious medical conditions. While certain antioxidants have been studied in neurological research contexts, no dietary supplement has been clinically proven to prevent or treat Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, or dementia. Consumers should be aware that these claims go substantially beyond what published ingredient-level research supports.

Understanding these distinctions isn't about dismissing the product. It's about knowing exactly what has and hasn't been demonstrated so you can make a purchasing decision based on the actual evidence landscape.

Who Might Consider RingClear in 2026

RingClear May Align Well With People Who:

Prefer plant-based supplement approaches: The formula uses botanical ingredients and vitamins rather than pharmaceutical compounds. Adults who prefer exploring natural supplement options as part of a broader wellness approach — alongside professional medical guidance — may find the ingredient profile aligns with their preferences.

Want to explore ingredients with published research connections to auditory and neurological health: Several RingClear ingredients — including niacin, B vitamins, green tea, garlic, and hibiscus — have individual bodies of published research related to circulation, inflammation response, and neuroprotection. If those research areas interest you, the formula's approach may be relevant to your own investigation.

Are looking for a daily supplement to complement professional care: Some individuals managing tinnitus through clinical guidance may be interested in adding nutritional support. The ingredient profile includes compounds studied for circulation, antioxidant activity, and nerve health — though outcomes with this specific formula have not been independently established.

Value a refund guarantee when trying a new product: The company describes a 90-day money-back guarantee, which may reduce purchasing risk for consumers who want to evaluate the product personally before committing long-term.

Other Options May Be Preferable For People Who:

Require transparent individual ingredient dosing: Because RingClear uses a proprietary blend without disclosing individual ingredient amounts, consumers who need to compare specific dosages against published research — or share precise ingredient information with their healthcare provider — may find the label insufficient for their evaluation.

Are seeking clinically studied tinnitus interventions: No published clinical trial has evaluated RingClear as a finished product. Individuals seeking interventions with product-level clinical evidence may want to explore options with their audiologist or ENT specialist.

Have medication interactions or specific health conditions: Some ingredients in RingClear may interact with medications. The company's own FAQ recommends showing a bottle to your doctor or pharmacist before use if you take medication. This is particularly important if you take blood thinners, blood pressure medications, or diabetes medications, as garlic, hibiscus, and niacin in the formula may interact with these drug categories.

Questions to Ask Yourself Before Choosing Any Tinnitus Supplement

Have you discussed your tinnitus symptoms with a qualified healthcare provider to rule out treatable underlying causes?

Are you comfortable with a proprietary blend where individual ingredient amounts are not disclosed on the label?

Do you understand the difference between ingredient-level research and finished-product clinical evaluation?

Have you reviewed the complete refund policy terms and conditions — including the RMA requirement and return shipping responsibility — on the official website?

Your answers help determine which supplement characteristics matter most for your specific situation. Those ready to explore the full product information can View the current RingClear offer (official Empower Health Labs page).

RingClear Pricing and Purchase Structure

Based on pricing information published on the official website at the time of this overview:

1 Bottle (30-day supply): Listed at $69 per bottle (marked down from a stated original price of $120).

3 Bottles (90-day supply): Listed at $59 per bottle — total $177. The company describes this package as including two free bonus eBooks and free U.S. shipping.

6 Bottles (180-day supply): Listed at $49 per bottle — total $294. The company describes this as the "best value" option and states it includes two free bonus eBooks and free U.S. shipping.

The bonus materials described on the website include digital eBooks titled "5 Ways to Protect Your Hearing Naturally" and "The Truth About Hearing Aids," which the company values at $39 each but includes free with multi-bottle orders.

The company states that orders are one-time purchases with no automatic subscriptions or rebilling. The recommended dosage is described as one capsule taken twice daily with meals.

Pricing and availability can change. Verify current terms by View the current RingClear offer (official Empower Health Labs page).

RingClear Refund Policy and Guarantee

The company's published refund information contains some variability across different pages of the website that is worth noting:

The main sales page references a "100% money-back guarantee" and states consumers can "try the ENTIRE bottle and decide later." The FAQ section specifies a 90-day money-back guarantee, stating that all bottles should be returned — even if empty — for a full, no-questions-asked refund. The Shipping & Returns page adds procedural detail: customers must call customer service to obtain an RMA (Return Merchandise Authorization) number, write it on the shipping package, and return the product within 90 days of the original purchase date. Return shipping is the customer's responsibility. Refunds are credited to the original payment method and may take 3-5 business days to appear depending on the issuing bank.

Before purchasing, it's worth reading the complete refund terms on the official website and retaining all order confirmation details.

Consumer Considerations Before Ordering

Verify individual ingredient dosages if this matters to your evaluation. Proprietary blends limit your ability to compare dosages against published research ranges. If exact amounts matter to you, contact the manufacturer directly at the support number or email listed in the contact section below.

Separate ingredient research from product research. Many supplements reference published studies on individual compounds. Fewer have been tested as finished formulations through independent clinical trials. Knowing the difference helps set realistic expectations about what the published evidence does and doesn't support.

Evaluate marketing language with care. Terms like "eliminate," "life-saving treatment," and "only product in the world" are aspirational marketing claims. The published evidence for this specific product — like most dietary supplements — does not include independent clinical trials of the finished formula.

Review the refund terms directly. Confirm the RMA process, return shipping responsibility, and processing timelines on the official website before completing a purchase.

Talk to your healthcare provider first. This is especially important if you take prescription medications, manage chronic conditions, or experience tinnitus symptoms that may indicate a treatable underlying cause. Garlic has mild blood-thinning properties. Hibiscus may interact with blood pressure medications. Niacin may interact with diabetes and blood pressure medications. Professional medical guidance should always come before any supplement purchase.

Consumer Questions About RingClear

Is RingClear an FDA-approved product?

RingClear is a dietary supplement. Under current federal regulations, dietary supplements do not require FDA approval before being sold. The FDA does not evaluate supplement claims for efficacy before products reach the market. The company states the product is manufactured in a GMP-certified facility in the USA — which relates to manufacturing standards rather than product approval or endorsement.

What does "clinically proven ingredients" mean in this context?

The company uses this phrase to describe the individual ingredients in the formula. Several of these ingredients — including niacin, B vitamins, green tea, and garlic — have been studied in published peer-reviewed research. "Clinically proven" here refers to ingredient-level findings under controlled study conditions, not clinical validation of RingClear as a finished proprietary product.

Does RingClear interact with medications?

The company's FAQ states that individuals currently taking medication should show a bottle to their doctor or pharmacist before use. Pregnant women and youth under 18 should not use the product. Garlic, hibiscus, niacin, and certain other ingredients in the formula may interact with blood thinners, blood pressure medications, or diabetes medications. Consult your healthcare provider before starting any new supplement.

How long before consumers typically notice changes?

The company's FAQ suggests that tinnitus symptoms may begin to improve around the three-week mark and recommends three to six bottles for extended use. Individual timelines depend on factors including the duration and severity of symptoms, baseline health, consistency of use, and other personal variables. These are individual experiences and should not be interpreted as typical or guaranteed outcomes.

Is RingClear the "leading" tinnitus formula?

The company positions RingClear as a "leading ear ringing relief formula." This is the brand's marketing language. No independent market data reviewed for this overview ranked RingClear against other products in the hearing support category. This positioning is best understood as brand marketing rather than an independently substantiated market claim.

What are the scientific references cited on the product website?

The website's scientific references section lists published studies from journals including BMC Biology, Current Biology, The Journal of Physiology, Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry, Nutrients, and Chemical Research in Toxicology. These are legitimate published studies examining tinnitus-related brain mechanisms, B vitamin activity, and oxidative stress. They examined neurological phenomena and individual compounds — not RingClear's proprietary formula as a finished product.

Where is RingClear sold?

The product is sold through the official website at tryringclear.com. The company does not appear to list authorized third-party retailers. Purchasing through the official site provides access to the company's stated guarantee terms and direct customer support.

Additional Consumer Research

Consumers researching RingClear may benefit from reviewing previously published reporting on this product. A 2025 consumer overview examining RingClear's brain-auditory approach and formula composition provides additional context on the product's ingredient profile and the brand's marketing framework.

Evaluating multiple sources — including peer-reviewed research, the FDA's general guidance on dietary supplement labeling and claims, and independent consumer health resources — is recommended before making any purchasing decision in the hearing support category.

Summary of Key Considerations

RingClear is a dietary supplement positioned by Empower Health Labs within the hearing support category — marketed as what the company describes as a "leading ear ringing relief formula." The product contains ingredients with published research at the individual compound level, particularly niacin, B vitamins, green tea, garlic, and hibiscus. The proprietary blend structure limits visibility into individual dosing, and no published clinical trial has evaluated the finished product as formulated.

The company references legitimate published neuroscience research about the brain's role in tinnitus perception — and the general direction of that science is real. The distinction consumers should carry with them is that general research establishing the brain-auditory connection does not validate any specific supplement as an intervention for those mechanisms.

Several marketing phrases on the product website — including "eliminate" language, "life-saving treatment" framing, "only product in the world" positioning, and claims about neurological disease prevention — represent promotional language that extends beyond what published ingredient-level research supports for this formulation.

The company describes a 90-day money-back guarantee with an RMA return process. The product is described as manufactured under GMP standards in the United States. Pricing ranges from $49 to $69 per bottle depending on package selection.

Complete product details, current pricing, and terms are available by View the current RingClear offer (official Empower Health Labs page).

Consumers exploring products in the hearing support category are encouraged to review ingredient transparency, consult qualified healthcare professionals, and verify all product details directly with the official source before making decisions.

Contact Information

For questions before or during the ordering process, the company's website lists the following customer support channels:

Phone: (800)-974-2790

Email: support@empowerhealthlabs.com

Returns Address: Empower Health Laboratories, Returns Department, 285 Northeast Ave, Tallmadge, OH 44278 U.S.A.

Mailing Address: 1732 1st Avenue #28568, New York, NY 10128 USA

Disclaimers

FDA Health Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult your physician before starting any new supplement, especially if you have existing health conditions, take medications, or are pregnant or nursing.

Professional Medical Disclaimer: This article is educational and does not constitute medical advice. RingClear is a dietary supplement, not a medication. If you are currently taking medications, have existing health conditions, are pregnant or nursing, or are considering any major changes to your health regimen, consult your physician before starting RingClear or any new supplement. Do not change, adjust, or discontinue any medications or prescribed treatments without your physician's guidance and approval.

Results May Vary: Individual results will vary based on factors including age, baseline health condition, duration and severity of tinnitus symptoms, lifestyle factors, consistency of use, genetic factors, current medications, and other individual variables. While some customers report improvements, results are not guaranteed. These are individual experiences and should not be interpreted as typical or guaranteed outcomes.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented. All descriptions are based on published research and publicly available information.

Pricing Disclaimer: All prices, discounts, and promotional offers mentioned were accurate at the time of publication (April 2026) but are subject to change without notice. Always verify current pricing and terms on the official RingClear website before making your purchase.

Publisher Responsibility Disclaimer: The publisher of this article has made every effort to ensure accuracy at the time of publication. Responsibility is not accepted for errors, omissions, or outcomes resulting from the use of the information provided. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with Empower Health Laboratories and their healthcare provider before making decisions.

Ingredient Interaction Warning: Some ingredients in RingClear may interact with certain medications or health conditions. Garlic has mild blood-thinning properties and may interact with anticoagulant medications. Hibiscus may interact with blood pressure medications. Niacin may interact with diabetes medications and blood pressure medications. Always consult your healthcare provider before starting any supplement, especially if you take blood thinners, blood pressure medications, diabetes medications, or have any chronic health conditions.