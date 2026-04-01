R.E. Cost Seg and Baldridge Ledbetter Launch "Recaptured Love™" — The World's First Tax-Advantaged Matchmaking Service

Houston, TX, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston, TX — R.E. Cost Seg, the nation's leading provider of cost segregation studies for short-term rental investors, and Baldridge Ledbetter, a full-service tax and advisory firm specializing in high-income earners and real estate investors, today announced the launch of Recaptured Love™, a concierge matchmaking service that introduces high-earning W-2 professionals and business owners to qualified Real Estate Professionals for the purpose of marriage, joint tax filing, and long-term capital appreciation.





The service, available immediately at recapturedlove.com, addresses what the founders describe as "the single most expensive gap in American tax planning."





"Every year, we watch our clients buy rental properties, commission cost segregation studies, and generate six figures in paper losses," said Mitchell Baldridge, CPA, Cofounder of R.E. Cost Seg and Partner of Baldridge Ledbetter. "And every year, we have to tell half of them that those losses are trapped. They can't use them. The passive activity rules won't allow it. It's heartbreaking, professionally and personally."





Under Section 469 of the Internal Revenue Code, losses generated by rental real estate are classified as "passive" and cannot be used to offset "active" income such as W-2 wages or business earnings, unless the taxpayer or their spouse qualifies as a Real Estate Professional under IRS guidelines. A Real Estate Professional must spend at least 750 hours per year in real estate activities and materially participate in the management of the properties.





For a surgeon earning $900,000, or a tech executive earning $1.5 million, meeting these requirements is physically impossible. But for their spouse, a licensed real estate agent, property manager, or broker, it is routine.





"The math is not subtle," said Baldridge. "A high earner who buys a $1.2 million short-term rental and commissions a cost segregation study can generate $300,000 or more in accelerated depreciation in year one. If they're married to a Real Estate Professional and they file jointly, that $300,000 offsets their W-2 income dollar for dollar. Their federal tax liability goes to zero. It is completely legal and widely underutilized, and until now, finding a qualifying spouse has been a matter of luck."





Recaptured Love eliminates the luck.





How the Service Works





The platform operates as a concierge matchmaking service, not a dating app. Applicants submit a profile that includes their income, investment portfolio, tax situation, and personal interests. The Recaptured Love team, described internally as "part matchmaker, part enrolled agent," evaluates compatibility across financial, professional, and personal dimensions before curating introductions.





High-earning applicants ("Providers") are matched with licensed real estate professionals ("Professionals") who meet or exceed the IRS Real Estate Professional status requirements. Once matched, the couple proceeds at their own pace. If the relationship progresses to marriage and joint filing, R.E. Cost Seg provides cost segregation studies on the couple's rental properties and Baldridge Ledbetter handles the tax planning and return preparation.





"If you are going to fall in love anyway, you might as well fall in love with someone who can reclassify your passive losses," Baldridge said.





The Passive Activity Problem, by the Numbers





According to industry estimates, high-earning W-2 professionals in the United States collectively leave billions of dollars in unusable depreciation deductions on the table each year due to passive activity limitations. A single cost segregation study on a short-term rental property typically generates between $80,000 and $400,000 in first-year deductions, deductions that are functionally worthless without Real Estate Professional status on the joint return.





Recaptured Love estimates that its first cohort of matched couples will unlock an average of $127,000 in first-year tax savings per household, with cumulative savings over a five-year period projected to exceed $400,000 per couple.





"There are exactly two ways to unlock these losses," Baldridge said. "You can quit your job and become a full-time real estate investor. Or you can marry one. We think Option B is more fun."





Early Traction





Though launching publicly today, Recaptured Love has been operating in a private beta since late 2025. The company reports:





2,847 applications received during the beta period

$412 million in combined adjusted basis across applicant portfolios

98% of matched couples report they "would depreciate again"

An average relationship duration target of 27.5 years (residential) or 39 years (commercial, for the career-focused)





"Honestly, we started this as an internal joke," Baldridge admitted. "We kept getting calls from clients saying, 'I did everything you told me to do and my CPA says I can't use the losses.' And we'd say, 'Is your spouse a real estate professional?' And they'd say, 'I'm not married.' And we'd look at each other and think: we can fix that."













About R.E. Cost Seg





R.E. Cost Seg is the nation's leading provider of cost segregation studies for real estate investors, with a focus on short-term rental properties. The firm has completed over 15,000 studies, unlocking more than $1.5 billion in accelerated depreciation for its clients. Every study is engineer-prepared, IRS-defensible, and backed by a price-match guarantee. Learn more at recostseg.com.





About Baldridge Ledbetter





Baldridge Ledbetter is a tax, accounting, and advisory firm serving high-income business owners, real estate investors, and W-2 professionals. The firm specializes in proactive tax planning, entity structuring, and the aggressive-but-legal deployment of every available deduction. Learn more at baldridgeledbetter.com.





About Recaptured Love™





Recaptured Love is the world's first tax-advantaged matchmaking service. The company connects high-earning professionals with qualified Real Estate Professional partners for companionship, joint filing, and long-term wealth building. The name is a depreciation joke, but the love and the tax savings are genuine.





Learn more at recapturedlove.com.













Media Contact Recaptured Love™ Press Office press@recapturedlove.com





All relationships amortized over 27.5 years. Past performance does not guarantee future appreciation. Recaptured Love™ is not a registered investment advisor, licensed broker, or marriage counselor. We are, however, very fun at parties.